Horoscope: January 4, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Odd, if not bizarre, as the idea you could benefit from confusion may be, that’s exactly what your birthday chart indicates. With the ideas planet Mercury, retrograde and moving into the most strategic and reflective portion of your chart, on your birthday, surprising insights or unexpected events aren’t just likely, they’re inevitable. It’s these that will lead to those insights. While some will be immediate, others will take longer to surface. Each will be remarkable in its own way.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Don’t be surprised if you’re spending a lot of time rethinking, if not undoing, existing arrangements but not much on future plans. That’s as it should be now, while your ruler Mars is accenting outdated arrangements. Once it moves into Aries, on the 28th, your focus will shift to what’s next.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Now that your ruler Venus has joined the forthright Mars in one of the most sociable portions of your chart, the time has come to raise and discuss certain increasingly worrying matters. While you once hoped these would resolve themselves, you now have no choice but to tackle them head on.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Certain unspoken but increasingly complex issues involving those closest, in your personal or working life have been a concern for ages. Now the misunderstandings highlighted by your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle are forcing these out in the open, and just when the individuals in question are ready to discuss them.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Sometimes when situations are in flux and the mood uptight, the less you do or say, they better. True, others are eager to reorganise things. By all means discuss potential plans and encourage them to think ahead. Still, stop short of actually turning those plans or ideas into lasting arrangements.

Leo July 22 – August 21

By no means are you secretive. Yet you’re aware certain matters could upset others and this, in turn, would lead to lengthy and pointless dramas. Therefore, your instincts are to sidestep these, at least for now. That’s not only wise, it enables you to choose the right moment to raise them.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

While you’ve been aware you’d need to rethink certain longstanding elements of your life, you’d rather hoped you could put them off until things are calmer. But not only is that impossible, the more swiftly you respond to these changes that are in the air, the easier it will be to make them.

Libra September 22 – October 22

As a Libra, you’re a bit of perfectionist. Of course, you don’t think of yourself that way. Rather, your efforts are focused on eliminating potential issues before they turn into serious problems. Often, however, you’d be better off leaving the individuals who’re responsible for these to deal with them on their own.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Although the actual Full Moon isn’t for a week yet, because it crosses the portions of your chart that accent misunderstandings, certain issues are already in the air. Forget about efforts to downplay these. Instead, you’re better off raising them now, while you’ve time to talk them through in frank detail.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

When Mercury went retrograde on 19 December, it was positioned in Capricorn. It has since moved, still retrograde, into Sagittarius. While this means certain of the mistakes typical of this period will involve personal matters, what you learn will justify the errors you’ll be facing and wrestling with the resulting confusion.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

This is one of those rare and bizarre times when what’s unspoken can have a more powerful influence on situations than clear cut facts. Everybody knows what these hidden issues are. Instead of fearing the result of these being exposed, be the one to do it. Others will thank you.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

No matter how much you analyse the facts, plans for the future just aren’t falling into place. Instead of worrying, set aside these debates until Mercury’s retrograde cycle ends, on the 8th. This won’t just end that confusion, it could lead to an entirely fresh perspective on those anxiety-producing issues.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Be wary of getting drawn into what seem relatively uncomplicated debates regarding the practical side of certain arrangements. Although these seem innocent, one particular individual has been upset by tricky situations and wants to seek a solution. Let them. This is by no means yours to deal with or to resolve.