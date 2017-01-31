Horoscope: January 31, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Recent events have made you realise you’ve either kept others in the dark about your feelings or future plans or, perhaps, things have changed since you last discussed these matters. Whatever the case, and it could vary from one friend, colleague or family member to the other, many of those around you are either misinformed or have no idea what your intentions are. This may be, of course, because you’re unsure yourself. Whatever the case, it’s time to talk things over.

Aries March 20 – April 18

For ages you’ve meant to tidy up elements of your life, that is, disentangle yourself from time-consuming but unprofitable arrangements. Now, quite unexpectedly, events are forcing your hand. True, they aren’t taking place in the way or when you had in mind. Still, these changes are good news.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Just when you thought issues in once-tense relationships were calming down, they’ve flared up again. Disheartening as this is, what seemed an accord was really more of a truce. Take swift action. Invest time in discussing those persistent issues in depth and, within an amazingly short time, you’ll put them to rest.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Sometimes differences are no more than that. At the moment, however, they’re the key to understanding what’s behind increasingly complex issues. You need to delve into these, then discuss them in detail. Only then will you know enough to suggest a solution that everyone would agree to, and put it into action.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Obviously you’d rather others are happy about plans. But judging by Mercury’s run in with both the unpredictable Uranus and Jupiter over the coming few days, it’s unlikely anybody will agree about anything. If you can’t put off talking things over, proceed quietly without discussion of any kind.

Leo July 22 – August 21

You’d think planning for the unexpected is impossible. Yet when you take into account the influence of the eclipsed Full Moon in Leo, in a little over a week’s time and, equally, the eclipsed New Moon on the 26th, with accompanying extensive changes, you can at least ensure arrangements are flexible.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

While there’s no tactful way to avoid petty but increasingly intense clashes involving family, friends or colleagues, these really aren’t your problem. Ideally, you’ll sidestep the situation entirely. However, if others insist on detailing their dramas, listen attentively but avoid offering advice of any kind, even if you’re asked for it.

Libra September 22 – October 22

As a Libra, both your instincts and your gifts, as a friend and colleague, are about finding peaceable ways around even very contentious situations. But now, as you’re becoming increasingly aware, certain tricky matters require a forthright confrontation, and nothing less. You may even have to provoke the necessary clashes.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Ordinarily differences with others are best handled swiftly and then put behind you. However, what you learn in the process of dealing with certain of these won’t just be interesting, the resulting insights could lead to unexpectedly profitable discussions about issues you thought you’d just have to live with.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Few things are more exasperating than talking over issues with somebody who, first, is convinced they’re right and, second, has absolutely no interest in exploring alternatives. The real problem, however, is they’ve no imagination. They need to see or experience what you have in mind. That will change everything.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

From your point of view, as a Capricorn and an earth sign, facts are exactly that, facts. Yet now you’re being confronted with information that challenges these views, some of which are longstanding. Tempting as it is to ignore these, investigate them. What you learn will change your mind, if not your life.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

Usually, minor differences with others are exactly that, issues that can be talked through and resolved. Yet those you’re currently facing are prompting you to review arrangements you’ve lived with for ages and so regard as unchanging. Once, they were. But with so much in transition, times have changed and so, too, much these.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Being forgiving may be a virtue. But with one particular individual, you must take a firm stance or they’ll do what they want, however much it inconveniences others. While this may be annoying in the short term, in the long run you’ll be glad you took a tough line.