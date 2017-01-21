Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Horoscope: January 21, 2017

Astrologer Shelly von Strunckel reveals what’s in the stars for you today

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You don’t think of yourself as a visionary until you encounter or, as is the case now, must deal with somebody or, perhaps, an organisation totally lacking in imagination. But that’s exactly what you’re facing and, importantly, working with them will require getting them to alter both their perspective and habits. Challenging as this seems initially, once you’ve devised the formula, you’ll be amazed and surprised how welcome your ideas and suggestions are.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Few Aries make lists of goals. When you’ve something in mind, you’ll tackle it right away. Yet certain matters must wait, simply because you’re either short of facts or for various reasons, circumstances are preventing you taking action now. Instead, you’re urged to deal with tedious practicalities you’ve been putting off.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

A few days ago the Sun moved into a new sign and, to accent the structure of your life. This suggests you’re facing a number of pivotal decisions. While you’ve already made several, their significance wasn’t clear at the time. Now that it is, you’ll be deeply relieved you got it right.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

It’s easy to turn disagreements into a laughing matter and it is, in fact, a way you defuse situations that could easily escalate into serious dramas. Now, however, it’s the reverse. You must ensure the individuals in question realise that they should take what you say and do very seriously indeed.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Sometimes progress means sticking to your goals until you’ve achieved them. However, with the actual foundation on which these are based shifting, you’re urged to review your objectives, regularly and, in some cases, in depth. That way, as circumstances develop, you can make whatever changes or refinements are necessary.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Initially, differences over existing arrangements or future plans seemed minor. But they’ve developed into rather serious issues. However confident you are that you’ve right on your side, it’s worth asking a few questions. What you learn won’t just be a surprise, you’ll realise it’s vital that you rethink your views.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Usually it’s you who’s supporting those who’re struggling or giving others reassurance. Yet now, when you could use a little encouragement, it’s not forthcoming. Others assume that everything is in hand, so aren’t offering. Out of character as it is, ask for their suggestions, ideas or, if you need help, say so.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Since late December’s New Moon, which introduced a fresh perspective to certain arrangements that seemed impossibly stuck, you’d been trying to win others over to the resulting changes. But you’ve been getting nowhere fast. Stop struggling. Soon events will make it clear even those who’re most reluctant have no choice.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You’re in a position where you’re convinced if you don’t have the last word or, indeed, do things your way, things will go very wrong. This is a power struggle, and has nothing to do with the actual situation or, bizarrely, the best outcome. Admitting this won’t be easy but will change everything.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Last minute changes in even complex plans don’t bother you, which means you can sometimes forget that these not only annoy others, certain individuals find them upsetting. If you get that reaction now, take time to talk things over. It may be that information is all that’s needed, nothing more.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

As a Capricorn, you long ago learnt compromise works but there’s a price to pay later. This is exactly what you’re facing now, and in several situations, large and small. Knowing that, state your needs or requirements clearly, then see what others have to say. Their response could surprise you.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

It’s not that one particular individual is being dishonest. It’s that they’re using valuable facts as a form of bribery. Do what they want, and they’ll tell you more. This isn’t just upsetting, it’s just plain wrong. Say exactly that. Go along with this nonsense and they’ll do it again.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Be wary of making promises based on enthusiasm or circumstances you hope will work out. While they might, in periods as unsettled as this, even seemingly solid situations can change dramatically, if not come undone. Say what you hope you can do, but stop short of making any kind of commitment.

More from Horoscope

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleHoroscope

Also In Horoscope

Horoscope: January 22, 2017

Life & Style Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses