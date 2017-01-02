Horoscope: January 2, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because of your strong belief in the work ethic, you’re wary of ideas or offers that seem too good to be true. While, most of the time, that’s wise, you’re benefitting from the influence of the bountiful Jupiter on your activities out in the world in your birthday chart. This suggests that exactly such amazing developments will be coming your way. At least explore them. Once you know more, you’ll recognise that they’re the real thing.

Aries (March 20 – April 18)

Although you rarely think of it, leaving decisions up to others isn’t your style. However, there are several situations in which it’s your only realistic option. Hand over as much information as you can, then move on to other matters. Out of character as this is, you’ve no choice.

Taurus (April 19 – May 19)

After a lengthy period during which you’ve accomplished a lot but had to sacrifice your freedom, you need a break. This came with the recent New Moon, but will have appeared in such an unexpected form you may not have recognised it as the breakthrough it is. Knowing that, review recent developments.

Gemini (May 20 – June 20)

As usual, you seem to be in the position of not only pointing out to others worthwhile ideas, you’re being pushed to explain why they’re so exciting. Ironically, this forces you to think these through yourself, which both clarifies their potential and triggers a rethink of your own plans.

Cancer (June 21 – July 21)

Life will be a lot easier when you’ve made certain pressing decisions. But the odds are slim you’ll feel ready to commit until after the Cancer Full Moon, on the 12th. Between now and then lots of changes are likely, in both the circumstances and, equally, your feelings about the situation.

Leo (July 22 – August 21)

Being a fire sign, you’ve no fear of disagreements, even those that become somewhat heated. Yet even you usually sidestep disputes with somebody who, in the past, has from time to time had a volatile temper. Still, they’re key to resolving the issue in question, which makes it worth the risk.

Virgo (August 22 – September 21)

It’s not that you dislike change. On the contrary, if life becomes too predictable, you get bored. Yet some of what’s coming your way now isn’t just about just about potentially unsettling alterations in elements of your life. It’s about the resulting shakeups. Ironically, they’ll prove to be unexpectedly timely.

Libra (September 22 – October 22)

Since December 7, your ruler Venus has been accenting love and life’s pleasures. While this has been fun, you’ve also been aware that certain practical matters needed attention. Now that Venus has moved into the portion of your chart that has to do with these, it’s time you tackled them head on.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

When you sidestepped the discussion of certain matters recently, it was because you were fairly sure even the simplest exchange of ideas would lead to clashes. Now that others have been talking these over, and the resulting tensions have eased, you can safely encourage conversations that go into greater depth.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 20)

It’s rare you’re tentative about changes. Yet you’ve been hesitant about rethinking the balance between your life at home and out in the world. Now that events are calling your bluff, you’re even more anxious. The solution? Take that first step. Once you do, everything else will fall into place.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 18)

While every sign was influenced by the recent New Moon, the fact it was in Capricorn meant it constituted your own personal new year, one with resolutions different from those customary this time of year. Better yet, because it marks a cosmic fresh start, some of those resolutions are already becoming reality.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 17)

It was only a few days ago that you were benefitting from rare and fabulous alliances between your ruler Uranus and both Saturn and the fortunate Jupiter. While some ideas or offers appeared immediately, others could take a little time. Still, they’re coming your way and will be wonderfully life-changing.

Pisces (February 18 – March 19)

The Sun’s alliance with your ruler Neptune occurs only once a year, and constitutes a sort of personal New Year for you, complete with a review of the past and resolutions for the future. Better yet, because this took place on New Year’s Day, it doubles your reasons to celebrate.