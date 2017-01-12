Mobile
Site
Horoscope: January 15, 2017

Astrologer Shelly von Strunckel reveals what’s in the stars for you today

Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Tabloid
 

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The phrase ‘too good to be believed’ comes to mind when looking at your birthday chart. This is because while the bountiful Jupiter is powerfully placed, and indicates exactly that variety of amazing ideas, offers or opportunities, at the same time you’re dealing with behind the scenes concerns. Allow these to overshadow that good fortune, and you could debate or even worry when you should be taking action. Move swiftly, then discuss those concerns.

Aries March 20 – April 18

About four weeks ago your ruler Mars moved into the most strategic portion of your chart, beginning a cycle that’s proving as frustrating as, ultimately, it will be informative. In fact, by the 28th, when it moves into Aries, you’ll not only be grateful for what you learnt, you’ll put it to good use.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

After several complex weeks full of tricky situations, you need a break. While things won’t settle down until mid-February, the coming week will be relatively quiet, enough you can rest and restore not only your faith in others, but you can regain your sense of humour. That will make things much easier.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Having spent much of the past week sidestepping topics you’ve been told simply couldn’t be mentioned, and still less, questioned in depth, suddenly everything has changed. In fact, those difficulties have turned into opportunities as unexpected as they are exciting. The more you learn, the more excited you’ll be.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

It’s easy to forget that, exciting as making progress is, inevitably it means leaving behind parts of the past behind. You may have assumed you could continue with certain alliances or elements of your lifestyle but, as time passes, you’ll realise these just aren’t as important as they once were.

Leo July 22 – August 21

What seem minor issues have proved to be both more complex than you thought and, irritatingly, more persistent than you anticipated. However, the deeper you dig, the more important you realise they are. Hopefully, enough you’ll devote sufficient time to gaining an understanding of, and dealing with, their source.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

As a Virgo and an earth sign, you have a deep conviction that even the most confusing situations will, when sufficiently investigated, be explained. While that’s true about those you’re facing, you may not get those facts until your ruler Mercury’s encounter with Pluto, at the end of the month.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Solving problems can be tricky but, as you’re discovering, it’s not nearly as challenging as breaking certain longstanding habits. For ages you’ve known these weren’t in your best interests, but have always been distracted by other matters. Now, it’s time. Once you’ve done it, the rest will be easy.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

As a thorough Scorpio, the idea of doing anything tentatively seems strange, if not actually bizarre. But then, you live life with far more passion than other signs, so would regard such arrangements as a compromise. Still, in certain situations, the more flexible your thinking, the better it will be for everybody.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Although Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended a week ago, you’re still contending with a range of errors, many minor but all irritating. Instead of simply tackling them, delve into their source and you’ll not only put things right, you’ll learn something valuable about the people or situations involved in the process.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Usually you haven’t a problem saying ‘no’ to those who ask too much or whose timing is bad. Yet certain individuals have a knack for making you feel guilty. They’re so manipulative that there’s little hope for discussing this frankly, which means your best option is, indeed, to say a firm ‘no’.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

As an Aquarius, you’re rightly proud that you’re tolerant of others. This extends to certain individuals’ quirks. Yet now you’re facing a situation in which those once-endearing characteristics are causing problems. Waste no time finding a diplomatic way to address the issue. The individual in question is well aware there’s an issue.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Recent events weren’t just exciting, they brought out the idealistic or romantic side of your nature in a way that few things have recently. Thrilling as this is, keep in mind how, in the past, you’ve allowed those warm feelings to overwhelm warnings that you should be cautious or think matters through.

