Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Horoscope: January 10, 2017

Astrologer Shelly von Strunckel reveals what’s in the stars for you today

Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Tabloid
 

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

It may seem the issues you’re facing are about who you can trust and which facts are reliable. For you, as a Capricorn, these are important. Yet, at the same time, if you focus too much on what you regard as a sure thing, you deprive yourself of the adventure that comes with the unknown. In some cases it’s about being efficient. But, in truth, you’re wary of plunging into situations that would demand you confront doubts you’ve been carefully sidestepping for ages.

Aries March 20 – April 18

It’s the rare Aries who’s bothered by differences with others. Often, in fact, you regard disagreements as an opportunity to challenge your own thinking and, where necessary, clear the air. At the moment, however, the mood is so uptight that you’re urged to assess the situation carefully before you confront anybody.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

If ever there was a time to be forgiving, it’s now. This variety of forgiveness is more about social or business mishaps than anything of a moral nature. In fact, what you learn in the process of talking these matters through could help explain situations from the past you simply couldn’t understand.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Usually, when ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle ends, as it did a few days ago, there’s very little fallout. But because you’re also dealing with situations in which others refused to discuss certain matters, everybody’s confused. Tempting as it is to help unravel these, they’re more complex than they seem. Steer clear of them.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Tempting as it is to give others a hand with certain tricky issues, these are theirs to deal with, and theirs alone. Watch what’s going on, and you’ll soon realise that the individual in question is finally grappling with one particular problem they’ve complained about for ages. Now, at last, they’ll overcome it.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Few things are more frustrating than stumbling over errors that are minor but which, still, cause inconvenient delays. While nobody would blame you for fuming about these, the more you dig, the more grateful you’ll be that these mistakes or misunderstandings exposed those problems before they turned into serious difficulties.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

The last thing you’re in the mood for are yet more changes. Although your ruler Mercury’s no longer retrograde, other planetary activity is shaking things up. While this is unsettling, others are influenced just as much as you are. Seek solutions together, and everybody will benefit from the efforts made.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Nothing is more annoying than the discovery of a minor misunderstanding too late. While, inevitably, it’s led to more serious problems, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to work these out. Bizarrely, what you discuss and deal with in the process could put other, more complex, issues to rest as well.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Just when you were sure you’d figured things out, revelations as unexpected as they are surprising are forcing you to rethink certain matters. Now that Mercury’s no longer retrograde, talk these over with those who’re concerned. The odds are good you’ll be able to put them to rest in record time.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

There’s a fine line between being deceptive, which you avoid, and sidestepping matters you fear would cause upset and, in turn, devour time better devoted to other activities. However, now that events have forced these issues out in the open, you’re urged to deal with them in depth. You’ll soon see why.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Although the Full Moon isn’t until Thursday, it crosses the parts of your chart that have to do with close alliances, personal and out in the world. Not only does it bring issues to a head, it also forces you to recognise unspoken anxieties. Discuss these frankly. You’ll be glad you did.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

There’s a fine line between being excited by new ideas and it being time to get involved. Actually, you’re in the process of disentangling yourself from certain arrangements that either came to a natural conclusion or didn’t turn out as well as anticipated. These will take up most of your time.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

It appears that you made a promise or commitment at a time when either circumstances were going well or your mood was optimistic, or both. But things have changed since then. While, understandably, you don’t want to disappoint the individual in question, you really have no choice. Speak up, and the sooner, the better

More from Horoscope

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleHoroscope

Also In Horoscope

Horosocpe: January 11, 2017

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish