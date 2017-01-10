Horoscope: January 10, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

It may seem the issues you’re facing are about who you can trust and which facts are reliable. For you, as a Capricorn, these are important. Yet, at the same time, if you focus too much on what you regard as a sure thing, you deprive yourself of the adventure that comes with the unknown. In some cases it’s about being efficient. But, in truth, you’re wary of plunging into situations that would demand you confront doubts you’ve been carefully sidestepping for ages.

Aries March 20 – April 18

It’s the rare Aries who’s bothered by differences with others. Often, in fact, you regard disagreements as an opportunity to challenge your own thinking and, where necessary, clear the air. At the moment, however, the mood is so uptight that you’re urged to assess the situation carefully before you confront anybody.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

If ever there was a time to be forgiving, it’s now. This variety of forgiveness is more about social or business mishaps than anything of a moral nature. In fact, what you learn in the process of talking these matters through could help explain situations from the past you simply couldn’t understand.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Usually, when ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle ends, as it did a few days ago, there’s very little fallout. But because you’re also dealing with situations in which others refused to discuss certain matters, everybody’s confused. Tempting as it is to help unravel these, they’re more complex than they seem. Steer clear of them.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Tempting as it is to give others a hand with certain tricky issues, these are theirs to deal with, and theirs alone. Watch what’s going on, and you’ll soon realise that the individual in question is finally grappling with one particular problem they’ve complained about for ages. Now, at last, they’ll overcome it.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Few things are more frustrating than stumbling over errors that are minor but which, still, cause inconvenient delays. While nobody would blame you for fuming about these, the more you dig, the more grateful you’ll be that these mistakes or misunderstandings exposed those problems before they turned into serious difficulties.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

The last thing you’re in the mood for are yet more changes. Although your ruler Mercury’s no longer retrograde, other planetary activity is shaking things up. While this is unsettling, others are influenced just as much as you are. Seek solutions together, and everybody will benefit from the efforts made.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Nothing is more annoying than the discovery of a minor misunderstanding too late. While, inevitably, it’s led to more serious problems, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to work these out. Bizarrely, what you discuss and deal with in the process could put other, more complex, issues to rest as well.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Just when you were sure you’d figured things out, revelations as unexpected as they are surprising are forcing you to rethink certain matters. Now that Mercury’s no longer retrograde, talk these over with those who’re concerned. The odds are good you’ll be able to put them to rest in record time.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

There’s a fine line between being deceptive, which you avoid, and sidestepping matters you fear would cause upset and, in turn, devour time better devoted to other activities. However, now that events have forced these issues out in the open, you’re urged to deal with them in depth. You’ll soon see why.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Although the Full Moon isn’t until Thursday, it crosses the parts of your chart that have to do with close alliances, personal and out in the world. Not only does it bring issues to a head, it also forces you to recognise unspoken anxieties. Discuss these frankly. You’ll be glad you did.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

There’s a fine line between being excited by new ideas and it being time to get involved. Actually, you’re in the process of disentangling yourself from certain arrangements that either came to a natural conclusion or didn’t turn out as well as anticipated. These will take up most of your time.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

It appears that you made a promise or commitment at a time when either circumstances were going well or your mood was optimistic, or both. But things have changed since then. While, understandably, you don’t want to disappoint the individual in question, you really have no choice. Speak up, and the sooner, the better