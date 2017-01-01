Horoscope: January 1, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Even the most down to earth of Capricorns has a visionary streak. It’s just you define it in other terms. However, with the dynamic Mars meeting Neptune, which is all about intuition, on your birthday and the two of them accenting your thinking and perspective, your connection with that side of your nature won’t just grow, you’ll realise what a powerful asset it is and, having done that, will not only embrace it, you’ll begin to develop it.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Somebody has a talent for making you feel guilty. While occasionally it’s what they say, a look in their eyes or even a sigh can make you wonder whether there’s something you should be doing for them. While, rarely, they have specific needs, mostly it’s about controlling you and others.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Only days ago you were battling changes you regarded as unnecessary as they are disruptive. While it’s true, these are bound to trigger shakeups, certain situations have remained as they are for far too long. Once you begin exploring your options, you’ll wonder why you didn’t make those changes sooner.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Unsettling as various dilemmas are, no single matter is so troublesome that it merits genuine concern. And, even more important, once you’re able to see these in a more positive light, you’ll feel better about other, ongoing matters. The trick, of course, is making a conscious decision to shift your mood.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Pivotal issues involving close alliances, personal and professional, have been on your mind. Now, with the Sun, Pluto and the retrograde Mercury all in your opposite sign of Capricorn, these are bound to surface. However, since others will have the upper hand, discuss your options but avoid making lasting arrangements.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Sudden changes in plans you’ve worked hard to organise may be tedious but, ultimately, they’ll be to your advantage. Clear cut as the situation in question seems, what you learn as circumstances shift will reveal facts that aren’t just important, they’ll lead to changes as crucial as they are timely.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Life would be a lot easier if you could say a simple no to questionable arrangements and, equally, respond with an enthusiastic yes to those that are promising. But, as is clear, you and the world around you are in a period of intense transition, one where such firm decisions are unrealistic.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Learning you’re about to tackle certain persistent practical dilemmas may not sound exciting. This is partly because you’ve become so accustomed to living with the dilemmas in question you’ve almost forgotten they could be dealt with, if not eliminated. However, the current planetary set up indicates that’s exactly what you can do.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Look back on the past week or so, and you’ll realise what seemed solid plans changed, and changed again. And, often, in ways or at a rate you wouldn’t have conceived possible. Unsettling as this was, these sudden developments led to breakthroughs, and in situations you’d regarded as written in stone.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

The events triggered by the clash between your ruler Jupiter and the planet of innovation, Uranus, a few days ago may have seemed an isolated incident. But the fact is, there’s more to it than that. These kick-started an exciting if occasionally unsettling cycle of growth, exploration and, ultimately, change.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

While often plans can be cancelled and even enduring arrangements, business or personal, can be brought to a conclusion, other events cannot be reversed. These include a chick breaking through an egg and, just as much, certain new ventures you’re undertaking. This is truly a fresh start. You will never look back.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

It’s rare that anybody irritates you so much that you not only lose your temper but you say things you don’t really mean. But judging by the current planetary setup, this could happen. Worrying as that sounds, saying exactly what you think and feel could do wonders to clear the air.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Although you rarely think about it, as a Piscean, you were born under what is certainly the most visionary sign of the zodiac. While this means you’ll often inspire others it can also mean those around you won’t understand what you have in mind, want to do or are planning. Be patient.