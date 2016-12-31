Horoscope: December 31, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Everything in your birthday chart points to broadening your horizons, in terms of your existing life, habits, work and leisure activities. But, also, it would appear events will take you to new places, some local but perhaps more distant, too. The latter may be via travel but could just as much involve study of some variety. Whatever the case, the process will be as easy as it is delightful, and one from which you’ll profit in many ways.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Being a fire sign, you have a lively imagination and, better yet, are often more willing to do what you can to turn the resulting ideas into action. However, the encounter between your ruler Mars and Neptune, the planet of vision, suggests those ideas could take you into new, and exciting, territory.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Your ruler Venus is moving to accent what might be termed ‘togetherness’, that is, group activities. While you undoubtedly enjoy this with family or close friends, certain events may force you to spend time with those who you don’t know. Bizarrely, you’ll enjoy it, far more than you’d imagined possible.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

There are many ways to say the single word ‘no, and because you have a sense of humour, you’ll often adopt a witty or playful approach. While that may suit you, it could confuse others, more than you realise. If you don’t get an appropriate response, consider being more direct.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Long ago you learnt that certain individuals not only need to dominate conversations, they want the last word. Usually, this doesn’t matter. But it does now, simply because if you remain silent, others will assume you agree, when you don’t. While you need only say a few words, you must say something.

Leo July 22 – August 21

You’ve come up with a plan or idea that’s both exciting and would deal with the practical side of one particular tricky situation. And now others are demanding hard facts. Don’t argue. Proceed, taking responsibility for any accompanying risk, confident in the knowledge the results will show how right you were.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

As you’ve undoubtedly realised, the nature of this period isn’t just changeable, it’s about revealing unspoken facts, including issues from the past. Distracting as this seems, it’s worth the time and effort required. What you learn about complex circumstances, certain individuals and, ultimately, yourself could answer a lot of questions.

Libra September 22 – October 21

In early December, your ruler Venus moved to accent what and who brings you the greatest joy. Hopefully, you’ve since devoted your time to exactly that. If not, give those individuals and activities that lift your spirits priority. This isn’t just about the here and now. It’s an investment in your future.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Because you think things through in depth before you commit to a decision or, even more, a plan, you rarely need to make a change. Yet you’ll find that with so much in transition, events force you to reorganise things frequently. Knowing that, set up arrangements so they’re flexible as possible.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

By and large, you’re easygoing, even about sudden changes in plan. Yet recent developments threated to upset one of the few arrangements that is dear to your heart. Explain this to those involved, and further, explain to them that if they don’t take you seriously, they’ll have a fight on their hands.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

You rarely hang on to objects or even feelings for sentimental reasons. You seem to fear the emotions will weigh you down. Still, be aware that you may be about to get rid of certain arrangements or, quite possibly, longstanding relationships because of exactly this anxiety. If so, think carefully before you do it.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

As an Aquarius and a bit of a visionary, you often come up with ideas that others don’t understand, at least, initially. You must either explain them or simply wait for them to catch up with your forward way of thinking. Bear this in mind now, because it’s exactly what you’re facing.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

If ever there was a time to stand your ground, especially in situations that are dear to your heart, it’s now. The issue isn’t the actual plans, projects or visions you have in mind but that not everybody understands them. Some may suggest they’re unwise. Ignore others and believe in yourself.