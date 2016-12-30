Horoscope: December 30, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While many Capricorns have a vision for the future and some are highly intuitive, you also want proof before committing to plans, especially if they’re based more on instincts than on fact. Yet according to your birthday chart, you’re learning the art of combining the two, the variety of solid information you prefer, with the hard facts that are necessary to reassure you. This may slow progress but means, once decisions are made, you’ll be confident they’re sound ones.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Every New Moon is about a fresh perspective. But because the recent one accented the structure of your life, out in the world and at home, it’s involved options you’ve been thinking about for ages. Consequently, it’s hard to believe these decisions will last. However, they will, as you’ll soon realise.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Being ruled by Venus, which accents quality, refinement and beauty, in certain areas of your life you can be very demanding. Not everybody understands this and, in fact, some object and say it really doesn’t matter. Waste no time justifying your taste. In short, this matters to you, but not to them.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

While it’s understandable you’re in no mood to be patient, judging by the current planetary setup, you’ve no choice. Bizarrely, the issues you find the most aggravating to deal with now could, once you’re actually looking back on them, bring breakthroughs in situations that you’d previously regarded as impossible.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

The pace slows down around the New Moon, both in nature and in life itself. While, usually, you welcome this period of review, at the moment you’re somewhat anxious about certain matters and so are trying to force issues. Don’t. Instead, back off and let things unfold in their own time.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Few things annoy you more than those who make passionate statements about certain people or plans one day, only to have a complete change of heart the next. Yet judging by the current changeable planetary setup, that’s exactly what you’re likely to do, unless you think carefully about what you say.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Every sign approaches commitments in a different way. While, obviously, keeping your word is important to you, long ago it became clear others don’t share that view. In fact, they regard arrangements as flexible, so expect changes. With your ruler Mercury currently retrograde, you might consider taking that approach, as well.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Don’t make the mistake of assuming that just because you’ve discussed certain matters with others at length, they’re aware of your views. Although you’d have listened and remembered what was said, not everybody is as attentive. Simply take a deep breath and, yet again, detail your feelings and ideas.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

As a Scorpio, your intuition is powerful. However, you don’t always trust it. Over the coming week, however, you’ll be short of facts, and to such a degree that you’ve no choice but to rely on those feelings. If initially you doubt their value, soon events will show how right they are.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

The last thing you’re in the mood to do is analyse whether you’re using your resources wisely. This involves the obvious, money, but also your time, ideas and even your affections. However, the recent New Moon triggered ideas for improvements. These are well worth exploring, and the sooner, the better.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Usually it’s the fire signs who’re easily provoked and, if so, can unwittingly become quite aggressive. Yet one particular issue is a matter of increasing concern, so much that you, too, could easily say far more than you intend to, and in a manner that, within minutes, you’d regret.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Although every sign is influenced by the retrograde Mercury, the fact it’s in the most reflective portion of your chart suggests the minor errors it kicks up could lead to powerful insights. Certainly it’s worth taking time to muse over whatever questions arise. The resulting insights could be amazingly profitable.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Sometimes the influence of the New Moon is felt before it takes place but, mostly, it’s on the day, which was yesterday. But with so much in transition, you’re distracted. Consequently, it would be no surprise if you were unaware of the insights it brings until Sunday or Monday.