Horoscope: December 29, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although every sign is influenced by the fresh perspective that comes with the New Moon, the fact it’s on your birthday and is in Capricorn indicates you’ve reached a turning point, in your life but also in your vision for the future. You may already have made changes, but others could appear from nowhere and could propel you in a direction very different from anything you had in mind. If so, this is central to the new future that awaits you.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Last week your ruler Mars moved into the most strategic portion of your chart, triggering a cycle of quiet and reflection. While the topics in question may seem dull, they’ve been on your mind for ages. Explore these now, while there’s still time to delve into them in depth. You’ll be glad you did.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Every New Moon is about a fresh perspective. However, because this one accents broadening your horizons anyway, you could well find yourself viewing seemingly unchanging situations from an unaccustomed, and surprisingly intriguing, angle. This isn’t just exciting, when you look back on it, you’ll realise it was a serious breakthrough.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Although your ruler Mercury began its retrograde cycle a week ago, you’re still wrestling with the resulting confusion. This isn’t so much because of the actual errors but, rather, others taking so long to analyse matters you’d put to rest within minutes. Don’t argue. Back off and leave them to it.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

As a Cancerian, you’ve a knack for living between the world of life’s practical necessities and the variety of inspiring ideas and concepts that touch and inspire you, as a water sign. This is especially true now. Challenging as balancing the two can be, the result will more than justify the effort.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Someone has been complaining about a situation as unfair as it is costly. They’ve been so persistent that you’re tempted to give them a hand, perhaps of a financial nature. While, at other times, that variety of support would be appropriate, the individual in question needs to deal with this on their own.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Nobody would blame you for regarding the ideas or offers you’re encountering as unrealistic. Yet over the past few days, you’ve begun to realise they’re actually far better than they seemed. Once you accept that, you can proceed without the need to question things every step of the way.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Long ago you learnt to discern the difference between those who are chronic complainers and those who rarely express annoyance. While, largely, you ignore the former, when the latter voice concern, as is the case now, you take them seriously. Which you should. They could use your support or assistance.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Every New Moon is about a fresh perspective. However, because you’re already wrestling with certain perplexing situations, this one and the accompanying breakthroughs will prove especially timely. The trick is to explore everything, including what seems unrealistic. That could be what, once all is said and done, works out best.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Of the three fire signs, you respond most swiftly and enthusiastically to unexpected developments, even those that could be seriously disruptive, as is now the case. While Aries would argue about who’s in charge and Leo, waste time on potentially pointless enquiries, you take the approach that, at minimum, you’ll learn something.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Every Capricorn has an idealistic streak, one you’re secretly proud of but are somewhat embarrassed to discuss openly. Yet events are forcing you to do exactly that. What’s more, it would appear that you’ll need to justify those feelings to certain individuals who’re as cynical as you can sometimes be.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Last week, on the 19th, the forthright Mars departed Aquarius, after six weeks in your sign, and moved to accent practicalities. This is timely. Having both altered existing plans and made new ones over the recent weeks, you’ll now need to give some thought to down to earth matters.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

When you make a commitment, you intend to keep it, so can feel really let down when others don’t. Bear in mind, however, that with so much going on in the heavens, surprises here on earth are inevitable. This includes sudden changes that are beyond the control of the individuals in question.