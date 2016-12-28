Horoscope: December 28, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Your birthday chart is all about thinking through your own views, opinions and plans, then both gathering hard facts and exchanging ideas with others about your conclusions and vision for the future. With Mercury actually meeting the Sun, yet retrograde, so both triggering errors but also accenting past mistakes and misunderstandings, in this process, you’ll not only learn a lot, you’ll realise some of those conclusions are based on questionable facts or beliefs you’ll want to review.

Aries March 20 – April 18

As an Aries, you’d prefer to concentrate on one thing at a time. That way, you could make plans once, do whatever is required, then shift your focus to whatever is next. While, mostly, that’s unrealistic, at the moment you’re being forced to juggle several complex matter sat the same time.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Planning ahead may be a virtue, but during periods of transition, such as this is, plans don’t last long. Often, in fact, they come and go in a day. Ironically, disruptive as all those changes are at the time, within a short while, you’ll realise they lead to serious progress.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

For the past several weeks you’ve been exploring new ways of dealing with all too familiar tasks, with the hope of making them more interesting. Judging by the current planetary setup, you could not only achieve that goal, what you discover could work well with several other, equally tedious, situations.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Sometimes it simply isn’t possible to deal with issues until you’ve done serious investigation and are sure you have all the facts. However, it would appear all that’s needed at the moment is a lengthy discussion about the actual situation in question and what each individual has in mind achieving. Nothing more.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Every New Moon is about stillness, and the reflection that comes with it. And because the current one accents tasks you’ve been avoiding, you’ll probably be thrilled with a justification for putting them off for even longer. Ironically, the resulting insights will make it clear how pressing these matters are.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Being a precise Virgo, when your ruler Mercury is retrograde, as it has been since the 19th, you tend to double check what you can. While that’s wise, some errors can actually prove profitable. The trick is to invest time in discussing their source. What you learn could bring lifelong benefits.

Libra September 22 – October 21

For ages potential changes in elements of your work or lifestyle have been on your mind, but your ideas weren’t clear enough to turn them into solid plans. Consequently, the fresh perspective ushered in by the New Moon will be welcome. Actually, it will do wonders to clarify your thinking.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

The irony about this current thrilling yet unsettling period is that, because there’s so much going on, you’ll often feel bewildered by events and so unsure what to decide. Don’t worry, because changes are likely to mean you need to rethink plans several times before anything can be considered organised.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Being both a quick thinker and somebody who acts swiftly, at times without making plans of any kind, you’ll sometimes find yourself in a muddle. While that could be the case now and in the future, with things moving so rapidly, you’re better off responding immediately and focusing on the details later.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

You’ve a canny knack for discerning when others are being economical with the truth, that is, not really lying but also, avoiding certain pivotal facts. The problem is, with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, the error could be yours. Still, express your concerns. It will ensure others know you’re being vigilant.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Only days ago you were fairly sure of both your agenda for the coming weeks and your vision for the more distant future. However, the fresh perspective on both the circumstances in question and on life itself triggered by the current New Moon could lead to changes as far-reaching as they are thrilling.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

While there are those who over-dramatise the influence of the retrograde Mercury, as is the case now, it’s still to be taken seriously. This applies especially to situations in which minor errors could lead to major misunderstandings. Be alert at the first hint of such issues, and you’ll catch them right away.