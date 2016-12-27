Horoscope: December 27, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Your birthday chart underlines the importance both of what you think, which means carefully analysing your views and, as much, what you allow to influence those ideas and opinions. You may be convinced that because you weigh everything up carefully, and the conclusions you draw are entirely your own. But judging by the accent on the importance of analysis, it could be that, in several situations, your perspective is influenced by others, so is less independent than you believe.

Aries March 20 – April 18

With the communication planet Mercury retrograde until 8 January, and accenting practical matters, you’re bound to encounter errors and likely to make a few yourself. While some may be a nuisance, others will lead to worthwhile discussions, if not breakthroughs. Consequently, the more flexible your thinking and plans are, the better.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Most people really enjoy being generous but, bizarrely, don’t always spot opportunities to do exactly that, at least at the time. Judging by the current planetary setup, however, you’ll not only find yourself in that position and be able to take action, the individual on the receiving end will be exceedingly grateful.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

As you well know, you’ve a short attention span, so can be easily bored by activities or pursuits others find of enduring interest. Now, however, you’re also feeling restless, and want to tackle something completely new and, therefore, exciting. Happily for you, exactly what you’re seeking is about to appear.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

It would be easy to mistake the seemingly unenthusiastic attitude of those who’d be involved in the plans currently being discussed as a lack of interest. On the contrary, they’re actually excited but holding back because they’re trying to figure out how to make this fit in with existing arrangements.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Although everybody is influenced by the retrograde Mercury, because it’s positioned in the portion of your chart that has to do with already dull tasks, you’re tempted to sidestep these until it’s resumed forward motion, on 8 January. Give this strategy in depth thought. You’ll soon realise how unwise it is.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Nobody would argue that you have a remarkable eye for spotting even the smallest of errors. The irony is, while ignoring these would drive you crazy, by and large, others don’t care. This is, of course, because they’re not Virgos. If they were, they’d not only understand, they’d seek solutions with you.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Ordinarily you’re fairly easygoing about changes, even those that are unexpected and, therefore, could be a nuisance. Yet now these irritate you, often more than the situation merits. That’s more about these particular changes, which will turn out brilliantly but are, at the moment, rousing serious feelings of stress and anxiety.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Exciting as the new ideas or offers coming your way are, they’re so sudden and the pace so fast you’re feeling overwhelmed. You not only want more facts, you need time to adjust to these. However, with things moving so swiftly, it’s now or never. Say yes now and negotiate later.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Because your ruler Jupiter is part of the rare and powerful planetary setup that dominates the final week of December, and of the year, exciting ideas or offers are in the air. Don’t worry if you’re unable to act on these right away. For now, you need only show you’re interested.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Appealing as the idea of ‘good luck’ may be, you’re suspicious of anything that appears from out of the blue, especially if there are no strings attached. Yet every once in a while pure good fortune comes your way, and this is one of them. You need only say ‘yes’, no more.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

While, obviously, life is easier if you can plan ahead, the period you’re in is as fast-paced as it is exciting. That being the case, organise things as best you can but, to the extent possible, ensure arrangements are flexible. That way, when changes arise, as is inevitable, you can rethink things.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

As a Piscean, you’re a visionary. While you rarely think about it, others comment on what they probably refer to as your idealism. Actually, it’s that few individuals are able to spot the potential in people or new ideas with your clarity. Trust those instincts now, despite what those who insist they’re wiser suggest.