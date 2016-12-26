Horoscope: December 26, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Unsettling as sudden changes are, some aren’t just about mere change but, rather, trigger breakthroughs. This is exactly what’s indicated by the potent aspect between fortunate Jupiter and Uranus, planet of innovation and the unexpected, on your birthday. While you may already have been exploring potential changes, these will be both exciting and will take you into new and worthwhile territory. While this could mean leaving elements of the past behind, it will be worth it.

Aries (March 20 – April 18)

No Aries likes being told to take it slowly. But as you’ll discover during this exciting if unsettling week, each day brings a new twist. While you can’t avoid making decisions, you can ensure they focus on what you’re dealing with today and, to the extent possible, leave tomorrow’s decisions for tomorrow.

Taurus (April 19 – May 19)

There’s nothing like being told good fortune is coming your way, which is what the recent superb link between your ruler Venus and lucky Jupiter indicates. The only problem is, what’s most promising could appear in a form very different from what you’re expecting. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything you encounter.

Gemini (May 20 – June 19)

Although the Full Moon in your sign was nearly two weeks ago, you’re still wrestling with the feelings it unleashed. You’ve thought some through but remain perplexed by others. Obviously, this is frustrating. But not until you’ve lived with these for a while, will you understand them well enough to tackle them.

Cancer (June 20 – July 21)

Tempting as it is to tie down promising ideas or opportunities the moment they arise, there’s no rush. In fact, what’s already good could soon get better. The secret is to ensure others know you’re interested but say no more. Within days, if not hours, they’ll make even more appealing offers.

Leo (July 22 – August 21)

As a fire sign, you’ll thrive on the current swift pace. It’s just the actual situations you’re dealing with aren’t just dull, some are seriously boring. While that’s true, and you’ve faced similarly tedious tasks in the past, if you persist, you’ll discover hidden opportunities, if not a very real treasure.

Virgo (August 22 – September 21)

To you, a promise is exactly that, a commitment to be kept. While you long ago learnt that not everybody takes such matters as seriously as you do, recently you’ve been shocked by the thoughtless approach of certain individuals. Ironically, it may be they misunderstood what they were expected to do.

Libra (September 22 – October 21)

Not only do you benefit from the current powerfully positive alignment involving Saturn, Uranus and fortunate Jupiter, your ruler Venus is part of this pivotal pattern. This indicates a combination of past dreams coming good and, better yet, ideas or offers as exciting as they are unexpected coming your way.

Scorpio (October 22 – November 20)

While, obviously, you’d rather resolve certain persistent dilemmas now, then turn your attention to other matters, it won’t be as easy as you think. In fact, with the retrograde Mercury accenting communication, even seemingly straightforward discussions could lead to confusion. Bide your time and you’ll deal with this once, but for good.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 20)

You’re rarely indecisive about anything. However, the move by restless Mars to accent the structure of your life on the 19th, begins a cycle that’s as much about questioning your priorities as actually making decisions. If you’re confused, don’t worry. Mars remains in this portion of your chart until late January.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Between the Sun having moved into Capricorn on the 21st and the fresh perspective that comes with this Thursday’s New Moon in your sign, life’s about reviewing your existing plans and, quite possibly, conducting a major rethink. This won’t be a surprise. On the contrary, it’s been on your mind for ages.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

While you can plan most things, the events triggered by the recent fabulous link between Saturn and your ruler Uranus are as unanticipated as they are thrilling. Tempting as it is to invest time in gathering facts, get involved while promising nothing. It’s the best way to learn what’s happening.

Pisces (February 19 – March 19)

Theoretically, now that Mars is in your sign, you’ll have the focus and fortitude to stick with certain tricky objectives until you’ve achieved them. You haven’t given up yet, so are unlikely to now. Still, remember that with Mars in Pisces until late January, you’ll have back up when you need it.