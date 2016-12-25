Horoscope: December 25, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Rarely has there been a better, and more exciting, birthday chart than yours. The powerful link between your ruler Saturn and inventive Uranus, alone, would indicate thrilling, if not life-changing developments. Yet with Venus, which accents love and money, equally powerfully linked to bountiful Jupiter, amazing developments are promised on this side of your life, too. Making the best of them requires no more than that you be ready and willing to explore absolutely everything.

Aries March 20 – April 18

There’s a difference between making plans, which you’ll doing lots of, and those plans being final. Besides, with things moving so swiftly, these are very last minute and lacking in detail. Explain to those who’re asking for precise arrangements, that with things moving so swiftly, it simply isn’t possible.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Welcome as sudden, and seriously appealing ideas or offers are, taking them would inevitably cause disruption. Yet they’re tempting. The fact is, if you do nothing you’d still have to deal with unsettling changes, it’s just these would be the result of the unexpected developments that are only just now surfacing.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

It was nearly a week ago, on the 19th, that the forthright Mars moved to accent your plans in the here and now, and future goals. While you many already be experiencing the energy and initiative it triggers, you’ll benefit from them even more as you move into the month of January.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

This is one of those amazing yet unsettling periods during which what’s least expected could turn out best. Of course the only problem with that is while you’ve heard about others’ plans, you’re almost totally lacking in solid facts. Take it slowly. Discuss your objectives and how they’d be achieved, but make no commitments.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Between now and the end of the year, your ruler the Sun forms aspects to Mars and Neptune and, importantly, meets the retrograde Mercury. While, usually, that would indicate misunderstandings, in this particular case you could discover the reason they occurred and, better yet, discuss those issues until you find a solution.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

While it’s true, the period during which your ruler Mercury is retrograde leads to confusion, by no means is that something to worry about. And, equally, there’s nothing to keep you from making plans. Simply ensure whatever you organise is flexible enough that, should changes be necessary, you can make them.

Libra September 22 – October 21

This is an exciting period. There’s no arguing that. But, still, it doesn’t mean things will go smoothly. In fact, the current rather thrilling events are likely to trigger worrying shakeups. That being the case, simply accept the fact that these amazing developments will be ushered in by a bit of disruption.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Yet again you’re up against that powerful side of your nature that’s able to stick with a plan, commitment or person whatever challenges you face. By and large, that’s an asset. Now, however, it’s keeping you from exploring new ideas or offers that would require exactly the variety of change you avoid.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Certain individuals simply refuse to discuss new ideas or change. Not only are you facing exactly such a situation, the individual in question could delay important plans. Forget about discussion. Proceed without their agreement. Initially, they’ll be furious but, over time, they’ll grow to like exactly the changes they ferociously battled.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

By now you’re undoubtedly beginning to realise that you may need to rethink your carefully organised plans. However, with the current brilliant if unsettling cycle of change continuing until early in the new year, even those plans are likely to change. Knowing that, ensure any arrangements are as flexible as possible.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Everybody dreams of offers that are magical. However, now that events of exactly that nature are coming your way, you’re wary. While that’s understandable, you’re in a period of rare, wonderful but often unexpected good fortune. Waste no time on reflection. Far out as ideas and offers seem, they’re worth exploring.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Exciting as the developments taking place in your own life and around you may be, as with all dramatic change, they’re unsettling. Ordinarily you’d explore your options, along with those who’re involved, then discuss plans. However, with things moving so swiftly, decisions are pressing. Make them, even if they’re only tentative.