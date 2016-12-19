Horoscope: December 19, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You’re in a period of excitement, one that offers the opportunity for change and growth. With, on one hand, the ideas planet Mercury actually going retrograde on your birthday, minor errors will raise pivotal questions about your beliefs, plans and even your thinking. This alone will be informative. On the other hand, the influence of courageous Mars moving to accent the structure of your life indicates transformation isn’t just possible, you’re in line for breakthroughs of a once in a lifetime variety.

Aries (March 20 – April 18)

You’ve just begun a lengthy and sometimes challenging period. However, each obstacle is preparing you for the dynamic growth cycle triggered by your ruler Mars’s move into Aries, in late January. Between now and then, you’ll be spotting and tackling both elements of your attitude and circumstances that could turn into problems.

Taurus (April 19 – May 19)

Since early December you’ve known you’d have to make decisions regarding elements of your domestic or working life, but frequent changes in circumstances have complicated matters. Be patient, ideally until the 25th, when the link between your ruler Venus and fortunate Jupiter brings better options.

Gemini (May 20 – June 19)

True, the Gemini Full Moon was last Wednesday. While you resolved most of the resulting concerns right away, others are more challenging. Instead of wrestling with them on your own, talk them over with those individuals who you trust to advise you. Their guidance will do wonders to clarify those issues.

Cancer (June 20 – July 21)

During tricky periods such as this, it’s easy to blame others for being difficult. It may even seem they’re deliberately trying to avoid a proper discussion off issues. They’re not but, at the same time, talking things over isn’t nearly as urgent as you think. Adopt a slow pace. You won’t regret it.

Leo (July 22 – August 21)

Over the past weeks, your ruler the Sun has formed powerful aspects to Neptune, planet of vision, to practical Saturn and, more recently, to inventive Uranus. The latter triggered ideas as fascinating as they’d be disruptive. Despite that, explore them. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But these could be seriously intriguing.

Virgo (August 22 – September 21)

For ages you’ve been aware that certain longstanding arrangements are still worth pursuing but, at the same time, need to be reviewed. Although your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle, which has just begun, is known for errors, often these will reveal past issues that will need to be tackled anyway.

Libra (September 22 – October 21)

Although the bountiful Jupiter moved into Libra in early September, it’s taken you a while to understand what it signifies and how best to take advantage of its benefits. In many cases it’s simply a matter of saying yes to offers that, under others circumstances, you’d have refused if not ignored.

Scorpio (October 22 – November 20)

Nobody would blame you for being suspicious about the actions and attitude of one particular individual. You sense they’re saying far less then they know. While you’re probably correct, this by no means indicates they’re hiding anything. Rather, the facts they’re keeping under wraps would be a distraction, nothing more.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 20)

You don’t really notice it, but you not only have a short attention span, you thrive on new challenges, the more interesting, the better. That’s no problem. The issue is, those around you don’t share that delight with the unexpected. This will explain their negative reaction to developments that thrill you.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

In early December, Mercury, the planet of ideas and expression, moved into Capricorn for a long and exciting stay. It’s just gone retrograde, a period of reverse movement which triggers errors and, often, highlights those from the past. Unsettling as it can be, those twists, turns and surprises can be amazingly informative.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

On November 9, Mars, planet of action, energy and courage moved into Aquarius, triggering an adventurous cycle for you. While, often, decisions and insights were straightforward, some will require serious thought. Now that Mars has moved on to accent practical matters, you’ll finally have time for exactly that variety of reflection.

Pisces (February 19 – March 19)

After much discussion, you’ve finally decided that certain potentially unsettling changes are worth the risk. Not only is that true, they’ll also form the foundation for the even more exciting developments of the next few weeks. While they’ll arise suddenly, there’ll be no doubt whether or not they’re beneficial.