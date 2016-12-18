Horoscope: December 18, 2016

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

After months of opposition from those with no imagination and, equally, frustrating obstacles, sudden insights explain everything. In fact, you’ll realise that what seemed most unfair was actually forcing you to focus on ideas, tasks or even alliances that otherwise you’d have walked away from. Explore these, in greater depth than you have previously. That will enable you to recognise how important these are now, and the significance some will take as your future unfolds.

Aries (March 20 – April 18)

There’s no avoiding it. Crucial decisions are being made and you know exactly what to do. The issue is that certain individuals insist on having hard facts before they commit. Tempting as it is to try to win them over with charm, it won’t work. Instead, get the information they want.

Taurus (April 19 – May 19)

This is one of those tricky periods during which, no matter what you do, somebody’s likely to be upset. True, often the issue will be a misunderstanding. Still, at the time, you’re urged to apologise, and to do so sincerely. It may not be necessary, but will help keep everybody in good spirits.

Gemini (May 20 – June 19)

Although every sign is influenced by the confusion that’s triggered by your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle, from Monday, it can also rouse the variety of personal doubts you rarely think about. Take a few moments to consider whether these concerns have merit, and if not, firmly put them out of your mind.

Cancer (June 20 – July 21)

Often the line between making a simple decision and an arrangement that’s meant to be lasting is unclear. This is the case now, which means that even in situations that seem simple, you’re better off gathering all the information you can, then basing your plans on those facts. You’ll be glad you did.

Leo (July 22 – August 21)

For now, adopt an easygoing approach both to your plans and those of others. It’s not just because change is in the air. Even more, once you start learning about those changes, you’ll recognise them as the breakthroughs that they are. The more questions you ask, the more excited you’ll be.

Virgo (August 22 – September 21)

Often you’re told by others how they envy your amazing capacity to spot the source of a problem or flaw in somebody’s thinking and, in doing so, deal with a tricky issue within moments. Yet with your ruler Mercury retrograde until early January, even seemingly straightforward facts won’t necessarily be reliable.

Libra (September 22 – October 21)

The last thing any Libra would do is scold somebody whose plans haven’t worked out. Yet this is exactly what you’ll have to do, and with several rather thoughtless individuals. While, from your perspective, they can be as careless as they like elsewhere, arrangements involving you are quite another matter.

Scorpio (October 22 – November 20)

You don’t think of yourself as a perfectionist. But you are. You’ll often fret over a lack of information or things that haven’t been arranged as well as they could have, and for weeks. Still, judging by the coming week’s twists and turns, the more prepared you are, the better.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 20)

While many of the issues you’re dealing with seem to involve practical or financial matters, there’s something more complex behind them. And that something is a fundamentally unfair arrangement. As a Sagittarius, ethics aren’t just important to you, they’re essential.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Once the Sun moves into Capricorn, this Wednesday, you begin an exciting and ultimately worthwhile period of growth, although often through sudden and quite unexpected change. Knowing that, explore absolutely every idea or offer, even those that seem questionable. What’s least likely could work out best in the long run.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Even the best of ideas or offers can be worrying if you’re more aware of what’s going and less sure how those promising events will unfold. However, this kind of trust is exactly what you’ll need, and often, between now and the new year. Say yes to everything and ask questions later.

Pisces (February 19 – March 19)

It’s rare that the arrival of a planet in a sign is noticeable. However, the move by dynamic Mars into Pisces, on Monday, could feel like a burst of energy and welcome confidence. Its six-week stay is best taken advantage of by listing to both existing goals and, more important, your longstanding dreams.