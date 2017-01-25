Miss Philippines Maxine Medina enters top 12 in Miss Universe pageant, trends on Twitter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Miss Philippines Maxine Medina enters top 12 in Miss Universe pageant, trends on Twitter

Other candidates can be part of the most chosen top 12 based on online voting of global fans

Image Credit: Mark Sullivan/Miss Universe
Miss Universe Philippines, Maxine Medina, on the runway during the Davao fashion show in Davao, Philippines on January 19, 2017.
 

Manila: Miss Philippines Maxine Medina trended on Twitter which allowed her to be on top 12 out of the 86 candidates of the Miss Universe pageant, after online voting of fans began on January 23, officials said.

Judges will officially announce the top 12 on coronation night – based on preliminary selection on Wednesday, said Tourism Undersecretary Kat de Castro.

Other candidates can be part of the most chosen top 12 based on online voting of global fans, which started on Monday and will continue until January 29, said de Castro, adding the interactive votes of fans worldwide could push candidates to top 12.

"I think the reason for Miss Universe doing that is – the judges want more air time (there’s a three hour Miss Universe special event) for everyone to get to know the top 12 finalists - their achievements, advocacies, strength, and talents,” explained de Castro

The top 12 candidates will get points from judges and global fans’ online voting – based on preliminary events, including swimsuit competition on January 30.

The top 12 candidates will be shortlisted to top nine – based on highest averaged scores given by the judges and online voters worldwide, also on January 30.

Results of the evening gown competition will pare down the winning candidates to six.

Results of the dreaded question and answer round on topics chosen by the judges will shortlist the top six to top three candidates.

Judges and online fans will rank, not score, the three candidates – on who they believe should win based on  the candidates' overall performance, organisers said.

How to vote

Fans can go to http://vote.missuniverse.com, the event’s official application, on Twitter, #Miss Universe, with specific hashtags per country. Fans can download Vodi, a mobile messaging app. Fans can vote 10 times a day per registration.

Miss Universe coronation will be held at Pasay City’s the Mall of Asia Arena on January 30. 

More from Glamour

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourPageants

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Glamour

Miss Universe Pia to auction her clothes
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services