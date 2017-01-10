Vivienne Westwood closes London men’s fashion week in eccentric style

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vivienne Westwood closes London men’s fashion week in eccentric style

The 75-year-old designer put men in dresses and skirts and ties on women

  • British designer Vivienne Westwood greets the audience.Image Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show.Image Credit: REUTERS
  • A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show.Image Credit: REUTERS
  • A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show.Image Credit: REUTERS
Tabloid
 

Britain’s dame of fashion Vivienne Westwood wrapped up London Fashion Week Men’s on Monday with an eclectic collection showcasing edgy designs that included dresses for men.

Westwood, 75, who is known for her eccentric creations and environmental activism, presented both menswear and womenswear for her autumn-winter 2017/18 Ecotricity line, putting men in dresses and skirts and ties on women.

Models wore colourful knits made up of jumpers and trousers as well as long dresses and arm cuffs, at times slit on the sides. Men’s suits were deconstructed or had wide, ankle length trousers and sometimes were worn with long cloaks.

Women’s jackets had asymmetric cuts or exaggerated shoulders. Shirts had large collars and colourful prints and patterns, including skulls and faces, adorned most designs.

“She and he are having fun with unisex and swapping clothes,” shownotes for the collection read. “’Buy less, choose well, make it last’ limits the exploitation of the planet’s natural resources.”

Outfits were often layered and looks were accessorised with face paint, paper crowns, colourful socks, tights and boots.

Westwood, who previously showed menswear in Milan, was the biggest name at the four-day London event following the departure of brands like luxury label Burberry.

“London is my home. I regret leaving Milan because they’ve been so kind to me,” the designer said backstage.

“It’s just easier and more efficient for us to be here.”

Burberry will present its menswear collection alongside its womenswear line at London’s higher profile women’s fashion week next month.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Madonna, Willow Smith in Harper’s fashion list

Life & Style Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats