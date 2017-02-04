Vaani Kapoor steps it up for Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week

Indian Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor (L) showcases a creation by designer Ritu Kumar (L) during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 in Mumbai on February 3, 2017.

There was a gap of three years between the release of her Bollywood debut Shuddh Desi Romance and her second film Befikre, but actress Vaani Kapoor hopes her next project will not take so long to release.

The 28-year-old actress, who also starred in Tamil film Aaha Kalyanam in 2014, is yet to sign her next film.

“I believe in throwing a lot of positive energy in the universe and hoping for the best,” Kapoor said.

The actress’ latest film, directed by Aditya Chopra and starring Ranveer Singh, did not have a great run at the box office and Kapoor feels that the movie was ahead of its time.

“I think it got polarised reviews. There are people who have seen it five times a day and there are some who connected with it. Maybe it didn’t work the way we anticipated... People could not connect to it now, but with time they might.

“I am very proud of the film not because I starred in it but I actually loved watching it,” she said.

Kapoor walked the ramp for the Ritu Kumar label and the theme for the collection was Maharaja Pop. The actress wore a floral floor-length skirt paired with a bomber jacket. The bomber jacket with 3D flowers added a pop of vibrancy to the look.

Kapoor says she loves fashion but when it comes to films she leaves it to the director to decide the look of her character.

“I have not done a lot of movies. Whatever I have done so far, I have left it to my directors to go by their vision... If asked I do give my suggestion. Adi was very welcoming when we were doing Befikre. He would ask both Ranveer and me about our opinions on clothes,” she said.