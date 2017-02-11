Mobile
The Directory: Suitsupply comes to the UAE — 5 things to know

After London, New York, Milan and San Francisco, the Amsterdam-born men’s fashion opens its first flagship store in the Middle East in Dubai

Tabloid
 

Just six years after it was founded in Amsterdam, men’s fashion brand Suitsupply has been on an aggressive expansion drive, now counting 70 international stores from Milan to New York and Toronto to Shanghai and Singapore. Known for its fine tailored suits at attractive price points, the brand last week made its entry into the Middle East with the opening of a store at City Walk Dubai.

Here are five things to know about Suitsupply, as told to The Directory by founder and CEO Fokke de Jong:

1. It was founded in 2000 by Fokke de Jong.

“In a world where fast fashion dominates and craftsmanship is disappearing, the idea was to introduce a better option: one where no attention to detail or quality is ever spared.”

2. Vertically integrated approach.

“We take control of all steps, from design to selling the product in our stores. This is not new as such, with the likes of Zara and H&M proving this model can work in fast fashion. It is, however, new in the segment in which Suitsupply acts. Never before has the top end of the market been approached in this way.”

4. Destination shopping.

“We want to create a unique shopper experience that inspires and draws you in with prime locations that ensure high visibility and easy access for the customers. One of the bigger assets are the customers — they are promoters and most valuable advertising vehicle.”

5. For people who want to be seen.

“Using the finest Italian fabrics, combined with personal styling, unbeatable service and on-site tailoring for on-demand alternations, Suitsupply has developed a very different approach to men’s fashion.”

6. Widespread acclaim.

“Publications all over the world have loved it. Perhaps most notably a Wall Street Journal blind test that ranked a $600 [Dh2,203] Suitsupply suit in a first-place tie with a $3,600 Armani.”

Go get yours

The Suitsupply store is at City Walk Dubai. Call 04-4310744.

