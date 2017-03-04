The Directory: Reebok and Future give new meaning to running

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Directory: Reebok and Future give new meaning to running

Your weekly guide to what’s hot and new for fashionable men in the UAE

Tabloid
 

Reebok Classics got the Zoku

What do you get when you put all of Reebok Classics best designs into one shoe? The Zoku Runner, that’s what. The brand new multi-use footwear pulls inspiration from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s and mixes in some contemporary styles and technology. The result is a super shoe that’s light, comfortable and fashionable. It’s now available for Dh595 at Reebok stores across the UAE. Call 04-4340606.

 

Call of the wild

It’s all about nature for Amsterdam brand Scotch & Soda for spring-summer. Think lots of wild prints, bright colours and eccentric motifs. The collection is now in stores. Call 04-3253327.

 

Sporty elegance

Fendi’s Momento Chronograph blends sporty and elegance in just the right, almost perfect, dose. The 46mm watch comes with a metal bracelet and is sold in two versions: one in black and the other one in stainless steel. It’s now available across all Fendi boutiques. Call 04-3236639.

 

Orange is the new summer

For Pull & Bear, summer’s going to be orange — no political references, we hope. That’s the key colour the brand has picked for men for the season. Expect shades of orange in everything from punk-inspired looks to embroidered shirts and camouflage, which is still all the rage. Call 04-2953525.

 

Chopard gets musky

French perfumer Nicolas Beaulieu worked in close collaboration with the House of Chopard to create the Musk Malaki, the fourth fragrance in the Malaki series inspired by the orient. Musk Malaki — following Amber, Rose and Oud — is musky, classy and masculine. It’s Dh475 for an 80ml.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleGlamourFashionThe Directory

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Paris Fashion Week: Elie Saab gets romantic

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job