The Directory: Diesel finds its Latin groove for spring-summer

Your weekly guide to what’s hot and new for fashionable men in the UAE

Tabloid
 

The passion of Diesel

Diesel’s Nicola Formichetti is stirring up some passion with his new collection. The artistic director says he’s inspired by Latin culture, “synonymous with passion, energy and love”.

“We’ve been inspired by dressing up, dancing and letting loose; the sun-bleached colours of historic architecture and the iconic star symbol in particular,” he explains. “We are curious and excited by different cultures around the world. A global spirit has been part of the Diesel DNA since the very beginning.”

There’s a lot of streetwear vibe, but with the brand’s military heritage. Its signature Le Zipper bags are joined by new saddlebag and backpack styles, with a focus on stud embellishment, eyelets and animal print. The quirky Zip Round footwear designs are back with new models: high-heeled boots for women and dapper lace-ups for men.

 

Ferragamo’s Mediterranean vibe

Spanish model Andres Velencoso stars in Salvatore Ferragamo’s latest campaign for spring-summer, shot by the iconic Peter Lindbergh in Sicily. The vibe is Mediterranean, with bougainvillea-lined roads, and the mood is modern and refined. The campaign will hit magazines and billboards soon.

 

Fluid scents from Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela, under the creative direction of John Galliano, has launched its first collection of four Eau de Parfums fragrances, inspired by the brand’s Replica Eau de Toilette series launched in 2012. The four new scents — Dancing on the Moon, Across Sands, Soul of the Forest and Flying — represent four ‘different universes’, from oriental to floral to fresh cologne-style. And guess what? They’re all ‘gender anonymous’. So Galliano! Dh655 for 100ml.

 

Dwyane Wade plays fashion game

Basketball star Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls is the latest sportsman to get into the fashion game. The 35-year-old has launched his Dwyane Wade for Dsquared2 collection, a nine-piece line-up that encapsulates his easy-going signature style.

“After having known Dean and Dan for many years, I am thrilled to partner with Dsquared2 on a collection for Saks Fifth Avenue that expresses our shared vision of fashion as a means of creative expression. Each design reflects my personal taste and lifestyle, but is also geared towards the everyday man with an elevated fashion sense,” says Wade. The collection will be sold exclusive on saks.com in spring.

