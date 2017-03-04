The Directory: 5 eyewear trends you should know for 2017

The UAE’s year-round sunshine requires the right eyewear. To help you stay on top of your style game, Sheila Vance, the CEO and designer of celebrity favourite Sama Eyewear gives us her predictions of what will be seen on everyone’s faces this year:

1. The lens: There is a focus on the lenses in 2017: Metallics and coloured mirror coatings are big this year. Lens surface curves such as “flat” or “2 base curve” lenses and patterns on lenses will see major appearance in 2017.

2. The size: Another key focus this year is on the size and shape. Retro “glam”, sharp cat eyes, symmetrical lines and “super oversized” sizing are here to stay.

3. The frame: Titanium frames and materials, sophisticated “jewellery”-inspired details, multiple surface dimensions, lightweight function, combinations of precious metals, mixture of matte, satin and shiny finishes will be seen across faces across the world.

4. The style: Infinity rimless shapes and styles including floating lenses, multiple lens-in-lens construction, hearts and flower shape lenses, leather laces as a bow, custom limited-edition models, matte and etched details will also be popular.

5. The colour: Colours in eyewear in 2017 will range from rich pastels, gold and pearl, gradient colour changes and clear and light transparent crystal colours to navy and ocean colours.

Go get yours

For more on Sama Eyewear, go to samaeyewearshop.com.