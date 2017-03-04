The Directory: 5 eyewear trends you should know for 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Directory: 5 eyewear trends you should know for 2017

From metallic lenses to rimless shapes, here are some of the top sunglass styles that will be popular this year

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The UAE’s year-round sunshine requires the right eyewear. To help you stay on top of your style game, Sheila Vance, the CEO and designer of celebrity favourite Sama Eyewear gives us her predictions of what will be seen on everyone’s faces this year:

1. The lens: There is a focus on the lenses in 2017: Metallics and coloured mirror coatings are big this year. Lens surface curves such as “flat” or “2 base curve” lenses and patterns on lenses will see major appearance in 2017.

2. The size: Another key focus this year is on the size and shape. Retro “glam”, sharp cat eyes, symmetrical lines and “super oversized” sizing are here to stay.

3. The frame: Titanium frames and materials, sophisticated “jewellery”-inspired details, multiple surface dimensions, lightweight function, combinations of precious metals, mixture of matte, satin and shiny finishes will be seen across faces across the world.

4. The style: Infinity rimless shapes and styles including floating lenses, multiple lens-in-lens construction, hearts and flower shape lenses, leather laces as a bow, custom limited-edition models, matte and etched details will also be popular.

5. The colour: Colours in eyewear in 2017 will range from rich pastels, gold and pearl, gradient colour changes and clear and light transparent crystal colours to navy and ocean colours.

Go get yours

For more on Sama Eyewear, go to samaeyewearshop.com.

More from Fashion

filed under

Life&StyleGlamourFashionThe Directory

Also In Fashion

Paris Fashion Week: Elie Saab gets romantic

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job