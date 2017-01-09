Tarun Tahiliani unveils exclusive rug collection

"I totally relate to this India-inspired line since I am the supporter of all things Indian," says Tarun Tahiliani about his collection of rugs.

Ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani has collaborated with Obeetee, one of the leading manufacturer of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India, to unveil an exclusive collection of handmade carpets centred on the theme of “Proud to be Indian”.

While Tahiliani has designed the brand’s maiden collection, Antique Frames, other illustrious designers on the Indian design circuit such as Raghavendra Rathore, Abraham&Thakore, have also come on board.

“I always loved carpets and was interested by the idea. It’s fantastic to lend your creative hands to such things. I totally relate to this India-inspired line since I am the supporter of all things Indian. Giving a contemporary version of India to this line has been amazing,” said Tahiliani.

Seamlessly blending the traditional and the contemporary, these carpets are a nod to India’s glorious heritage and to her vibrant present. As the name suggests, the collection is based on the borders painted in the most elaborate refinement, on the periphery of most Indian/Mughal miniature paintings.

The second segment glorifies the traditional embroidery art of chikankari; the blocks, have been sourced from the cornices of the local architecture and have jaals (nets) and vines from the Persian gardens. The canvases painted by the designer himself inspire the third segment.

The initiative was led by Obeetee’s design team and supported by Tahiliani and the rugs were launched at an event in New Delhi on January 6.

“We started this brand in 1920 and we are almost 100 years old. Over the years, we have seen designs that are Persian, Turkish.. and then we get demands from customers from Britain, Germany and America. India today is the largest manufacturer of carpet world, our brand being the largest manufacturer in India... however we don’t fully reflect the massive design talent that India has,” said Obeetee chairman Rudra Chatterjee. “Also the motifs from Lucknow, Agra, Rajasthan, Karnataka — we don’t reflect those motifs adequately. There hasn’t been a collection which is fully Indian in its design, hence this line.... It’s not only made in India but designed and conceptualised in Indian heritage.”

According to Chatterjee, the company wishes to introduce the incredible Indian craft to the rest of the world and sees the coming together of India’s leading designers to display high-end couture rugs that have never been woven before.

The limited edition designs will also be taken across the world, beginning with US next month. A series of exhibitions and receptions will also be held in honor of each designer in New York, spanning next few months.