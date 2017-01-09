Tarun Tahiliani unveils exclusive rug collection

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tarun Tahiliani unveils exclusive rug collection

Ace Indian designer joined a leading manufacturer to create handmade carpets centred on the theme “Proud to be Indian”

Image Credit: Getty Images
"I totally relate to this India-inspired line since I am the supporter of all things Indian," says Tarun Tahiliani about his collection of rugs.
Tabloid
 

Ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani has collaborated with Obeetee, one of the leading manufacturer of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India, to unveil an exclusive collection of handmade carpets centred on the theme of “Proud to be Indian”.

While Tahiliani has designed the brand’s maiden collection, Antique Frames, other illustrious designers on the Indian design circuit such as Raghavendra Rathore, Abraham&Thakore, have also come on board.

“I always loved carpets and was interested by the idea. It’s fantastic to lend your creative hands to such things. I totally relate to this India-inspired line since I am the supporter of all things Indian. Giving a contemporary version of India to this line has been amazing,” said Tahiliani.

Seamlessly blending the traditional and the contemporary, these carpets are a nod to India’s glorious heritage and to her vibrant present. As the name suggests, the collection is based on the borders painted in the most elaborate refinement, on the periphery of most Indian/Mughal miniature paintings.

The second segment glorifies the traditional embroidery art of chikankari; the blocks, have been sourced from the cornices of the local architecture and have jaals (nets) and vines from the Persian gardens. The canvases painted by the designer himself inspire the third segment.

The initiative was led by Obeetee’s design team and supported by Tahiliani and the rugs were launched at an event in New Delhi on January 6.

“We started this brand in 1920 and we are almost 100 years old. Over the years, we have seen designs that are Persian, Turkish.. and then we get demands from customers from Britain, Germany and America. India today is the largest manufacturer of carpet world, our brand being the largest manufacturer in India... however we don’t fully reflect the massive design talent that India has,” said Obeetee chairman Rudra Chatterjee. “Also the motifs from Lucknow, Agra, Rajasthan, Karnataka — we don’t reflect those motifs adequately. There hasn’t been a collection which is fully Indian in its design, hence this line.... It’s not only made in India but designed and conceptualised in Indian heritage.”

According to Chatterjee, the company wishes to introduce the incredible Indian craft to the rest of the world and sees the coming together of India’s leading designers to display high-end couture rugs that have never been woven before.

The limited edition designs will also be taken across the world, beginning with US next month. A series of exhibitions and receptions will also be held in honor of each designer in New York, spanning next few months.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Madonna, Willow Smith in Harper’s fashion list

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to move out of your flat without hassle

How to move out of your flat without hassle