Slide into summer with Style Diary's 2017 sandal edit

Read Style Diary's lowdown on the sandal fashion is favouring this summer

 

With the capability to take over every outfit, it’s safe to say the flat slide is set to be a huge hit for summer once again.

Whether you’re heading to the office, the beach or out for a girly lunch this year’s slides are guaranteed to complete every outfit.

With the whole cropped, distressed denim trend going around, comfortable slides are the perfect combination to achieve that effortless and minimalist look we all love.

Whether you are after leather, rubber, faux fur, embellished, metallic or even a chunky platform heel – there’s a pair sitting on a shelf somewhere just waiting for your summer lovin’.

With a winter holiday just around the corner, I have gone slightly crazy over the slide sandal trend and added these three to my already overflowing suitcase.

Never mind though, as the saying goes: “Nothing haunts as like the things we didn’t buy”.

Falcon stud sandal, Dh205, www.topshop.com

I thought the Falcon sandal in both black and silver would be perfect for exploring the glorious sights of Thailand and Hong Kong...


Pearly strappy slide, Dh229, Zara

While, this cute pair I thought would be perfect to dress-up a relaxed and minimalist outfit for dinner at night...

Of course there's still another 20 pairs that I would have loved to have stuffed in my case - but have instead added to my wishlist.

Check out 18 compelling examples of the key trend that Style Diary has compiled in our gallery below, from high-end to affordable, that will make those sweltering days ahead much easier to bear.

Style Diary’s 2017 slider edit

