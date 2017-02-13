Grammy Awards 2017: Frock Rocks or Frock Horrors...

The star-packed Grammys always deliver some of the most outlandish looks from the awards seaon.

Just cast your mind back to Jennifer Lopez's very daring low-cut Versace gown or Lady Gaga's flamboyant arrival in an egg - it's fair to say this annual affair is renowned for it's less formal, more avant-garde styles.

And this year was no different, with the fashion barometer hitting both the high and low ends of the scale as music's movers and shakers donned an array of bold colours, dazzling metallics, sultry lace and leather designs and sexy sequins.

Like them or loathe them, one thing is certain and that is that the Grammy Awards do not disappoint in the fashion stakes.

Check out our gallery above for some of the style triumphs and a few of the outright fashion disasters.

