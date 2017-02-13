Mobile
Grammy Awards 2017: Frock Rocks or Frock Horrors...

The Grammy Awards was once again the red carpet for mavericks and mishief makers in the style stakes... but who do you think deserves to be crowned Belle of the Ball for 2017?

Image Credit: Gulf News
 

The star-packed Grammys always deliver some of the most outlandish looks from the awards seaon.

Just cast your mind back to Jennifer Lopez's very daring low-cut Versace gown or Lady Gaga's flamboyant arrival in an egg - it's fair to say this annual affair is renowned for it's less formal, more avant-garde styles. 

And this year was no different, with the fashion barometer hitting both the high and low ends of the scale as music's movers and shakers donned an array of bold colours, dazzling metallics, sultry lace and leather designs and sexy sequins.

Grammys 2017: The good, the bad and the ugly

Like them or loathe them, one thing is certain and that is that the Grammy Awards do not disappoint in the fashion stakes.

Check out our gallery above for some of the style triumphs and a few of the outright  fashion disasters. 

As always, if you have any fashion queries or need help locating a fashion item or accessory contact 'Style Diary' at amcginley@gulfnews.com

Style Diary Poll

Who do you think was the best dressed at the 2017 Grammys?

  • Adele

    0%

  • Chrissy Teigen

    0%

  • Kat Graham

    0%

  • Lea Michele

    0%

  • Laverne Cox

    0%

  • Rihanna

    100%

  • Celine Dion

    0%

  • Paris Jackson

    0%

  • Beyonce

    0%

  • Jennifer Lopez

    0%

  • Kelsea Ballerini

    0%

  • Solange Knowles

    0%

  • Katy Perry

    0%
    • Votes: 1

    Grammys 2017: Frock horrors or frock rocks...

