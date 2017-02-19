Daily Deuce: How to do tennis fashion right

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daily Deuce: How to do tennis fashion right

Here’s your guide to how to stay on top of your fashion game on and off court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

With the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships under way in the UAE, we have gone batty over tennis-inspired fashion. Get ready for game, set, match with our top picks for both on and off the court.

On the court

1. Dress, Dh411, Adidas by Stella McCartney at Harrods.com

OnCourtTennis - 1

This turquoise sweat-ready dress featuring flattering v-shaped cut lines and a swing skirt is perfect for some on court action.

 

2. Top, Dh250, P.E Nation. Skirt, Dh665, P.E Nation. Both net-a-porter.com

Tennis

Team this ball boy striped cotton-jersey top with The Heat pleated striped mesh mini skirt to add some vibrance to your game.

 

3. Dress, Dh2,348, Fendi at net-a-porter.com

OnCourtTennis - 3Fendi’s Karlito perforated stretch-jersey tennis dress detailed with rubberised icons made in the image of Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld spells chic sportif!

 

4. Trainers, Dh250, Superga 2750 Espadrille Trainers at asos.com

OnCourtTennis - 4

Team these iconic plimsolls with any of the above outfits to add some chic to your workout.

 

5. Tennis racket, Dh6,190, Chanel

OnCourtTennis - 5

Ace your on-court style and your game with this carbon ivory and blue Chanel racket.

 

Off the court

1. Dress, (Dh7,431), Alaia at net-a-porter.com

OffCourtTennis - 1 (2)

Azzedine Alai’s pleated two-tone knitted mini dress is the perfect tennis-inspired look for off the court. Add a touch of elegance to this outfit with a delicate diamond tennis bracelet.

 

2. Skirt, Dh199, Mango

OffCourtTennis - 2

Add a plain white tee or a piped V-neck knitted sweater and black mules to this metallic pleated midi skirt for a comfortable but glamorous vibe.

 

3. Blazer, Dh399, shorts, Dh149, sliders, Dh169. All Zara

tennisCombine this preppy blazer with striped tailored shorts and statement fur sliders for a guaranteed style smash hit.

 

4. Co-ord set, Dh199, Zara. Visor, Dh588, Nordstrom.com

Tennis

This gingham check co-ord complete with frilled bandeau top and flounce midi skirt can be worn with a straw visor to add a touch of class to your spectator style.

 

5. Bag, Dh199, Zara

OffCourtTennis - 5

Finish all of the above off-court looks with this must-have picnic basket crossbody-style bag.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

Life&StyleGlamourFashionStyle Diary

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

LFW: Preen, Topshop take catwalk by storm

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world