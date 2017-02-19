Daily Deuce: How to do tennis fashion right

With the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships under way in the UAE, we have gone batty over tennis-inspired fashion. Get ready for game, set, match with our top picks for both on and off the court.

On the court

1. Dress, Dh411, Adidas by Stella McCartney at Harrods.com

This turquoise sweat-ready dress featuring flattering v-shaped cut lines and a swing skirt is perfect for some on court action.

2. Top, Dh250, P.E Nation. Skirt, Dh665, P.E Nation. Both net-a-porter.com

Team this ball boy striped cotton-jersey top with The Heat pleated striped mesh mini skirt to add some vibrance to your game.

3. Dress, Dh2,348, Fendi at net-a-porter.com

Fendi’s Karlito perforated stretch-jersey tennis dress detailed with rubberised icons made in the image of Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld spells chic sportif!

4. Trainers, Dh250, Superga 2750 Espadrille Trainers at asos.com

Team these iconic plimsolls with any of the above outfits to add some chic to your workout.

5. Tennis racket, Dh6,190, Chanel

Ace your on-court style and your game with this carbon ivory and blue Chanel racket.

Off the court

1. Dress, (Dh7,431), Alaia at net-a-porter.com

Azzedine Alai’s pleated two-tone knitted mini dress is the perfect tennis-inspired look for off the court. Add a touch of elegance to this outfit with a delicate diamond tennis bracelet.

2. Skirt, Dh199, Mango

Add a plain white tee or a piped V-neck knitted sweater and black mules to this metallic pleated midi skirt for a comfortable but glamorous vibe.

3. Blazer, Dh399, shorts, Dh149, sliders, Dh169. All Zara

Combine this preppy blazer with striped tailored shorts and statement fur sliders for a guaranteed style smash hit.

4. Co-ord set, Dh199, Zara. Visor, Dh588, Nordstrom.com

This gingham check co-ord complete with frilled bandeau top and flounce midi skirt can be worn with a straw visor to add a touch of class to your spectator style.

5. Bag, Dh199, Zara

Finish all of the above off-court looks with this must-have picnic basket crossbody-style bag.