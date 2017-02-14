Mobile
14 best looks from BAFTA red carpet

Style Diary's low down on the good, the bad and the ugly from the BAFTAs

 

The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were a glamorous affair as always with A-listers donning statement frocks, an array of jewels and killer heels.

Embellishments, floral prints, lace and chiffon were major trends on the red carpet on Sunday night.

From Emma Stone’s sparkly Chanel pants and the Gucci girls (aka Naomie Harris and Anya Taylor-Joy) to the Duchess of Cambridge’s elegant off-the shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, these were Style Diary’s favourite looks.

Duchess of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke has been President of @bafta since 2010, supporting their work promoting creative British talent #eebaftas 📸PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Emma Stone wears Chanel

 

Ella Purnell in Miu Miu

 

Emily Blunt wears Alexander McQueen

 

Michelle Williams wears Louis Vuitton

 

Viola Davis in Jenny Packham

 

Anya Taylor-Joy wears Gucci

 

Penelope Cruz in Versace

 

Penelope Cruz stuns in an Atelier Versace Chainmail gown at the 70th BAFTA Edition 2017. #VersaceCelebrities

A post shared by Versace (@versace_official) on

 

Thandie Newton wears Osman Studio

 

Sophie Turner wears Louis Vuitton design

 

Naomie Harris in Gucci

 

Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive

 

Taylor Hill wears Alexander Wang

 

Millie Mackintosh wears Sarah Baadarani design

 

Not so mellow yellow for tonight's bafta awards #LancomelovesBAFTA 🍋

A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on

