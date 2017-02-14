14 best looks from BAFTA red carpet

The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were a glamorous affair as always with A-listers donning statement frocks, an array of jewels and killer heels.

Embellishments, floral prints, lace and chiffon were major trends on the red carpet on Sunday night.

From Emma Stone’s sparkly Chanel pants and the Gucci girls (aka Naomie Harris and Anya Taylor-Joy) to the Duchess of Cambridge’s elegant off-the shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, these were Style Diary’s favourite looks.

Duchess of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke has been President of @bafta since 2010, supporting their work promoting creative British talent #eebaftas 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Emma Stone wears Chanel

Ella Purnell in Miu Miu

Thank you so, so much @bafta for inviting me to present last night! What a night!!!!! Huge congratulations to all the winning films and talented people who helped make them ✨ Dress by @miumiu Styled by @nicky_yates Makeup by @ladydaymakeup Hair by @kotasuizu ✨ A post shared by Ella Purnell (@ella_purnell) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Emily Blunt wears Alexander McQueen

See #EmilyBlunt wearing an Alexander McQueen Pre AW17 Medieval embroidered organza dress to the EE British Academy Film Awards. #EEBaftas #Baftas #SeenInMcQueen #AlexanderMcQueen A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Michelle Williams wears Louis Vuitton

Supporting actress nominee Michelle Williams at the #BAFTAs in a #LouisVuitton custom embroidered dress, designed by @NicolasGhesquiere, and Louis Vuitton high jewelry ring. A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:58am PST

Viola Davis in Jenny Packham

Viola Davis wearing a bespoke strapless gown created of flowing ribbons in shades of blue silk chiffon to the EE British Academy Film Awards #jennypackham #baftas A post shared by Jenny Packham (@jennypackham) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Anya Taylor-Joy wears Gucci

To the #EEBAFTAs @bafta Rising Star Award Nominee @AnyaTaylorJoy wore a #GucciSS17 tulle gown with plissé bell sleeves, embellished tiger bodice and tiered plissé skirt by #AlessandroMichele. A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:54am PST

Penelope Cruz in Versace

Penelope Cruz stuns in an Atelier Versace Chainmail gown at the 70th BAFTA Edition 2017. #VersaceCelebrities A post shared by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Thandie Newton wears Osman Studio

My heart belongs to Thandie.. in prefall appropriately called the Thandie gown.. @thandieandkay #ThandieNewton #thisisosman #prefall17 A post shared by OSMAN (@osmanstudio) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Sophie Turner wears Louis Vuitton design

Sophie Turner wearing a custom #LouisVuitton embroidered dress designed by @NicolasGhesquiere, accented by Louis Vuitton high jewelry, to present at tonight’s #BAFTAs. A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Naomie Harris in Gucci

Nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Moonlight” at the #EEBAFTAs @NaomieHarris wore a #Gucci pink silk and crème tulle gown with ruffle shoulder detail, plissé skirt and orange silk flowers by #AlessandroMichele. @bafta A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive

A stunning #NicoleKidman in #GiorgioArmaniPrivé on the red carpet of the 2017 #BAFTAs in London. #ArmaniStars A post shared by Armani (@armani) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Taylor Hill wears Alexander Wang

Thank you @lancomeofficial for having me tonight the evening was truly beautiful ❤ styling by @lesliefremar dress @alexanderwangny makeup @charlottewood.mua hair @stephentlow #LancomeLovesBAFTA #BAFTAs #UltraWear A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Millie Mackintosh wears Sarah Baadarani design