14 best looks from BAFTA red carpet
The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were a glamorous affair as always with A-listers donning statement frocks, an array of jewels and killer heels.
Embellishments, floral prints, lace and chiffon were major trends on the red carpet on Sunday night.
From Emma Stone’s sparkly Chanel pants and the Gucci girls (aka Naomie Harris and Anya Taylor-Joy) to the Duchess of Cambridge’s elegant off-the shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, these were Style Diary’s favourite looks.
Duchess of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen
Emma Stone wears Chanel
Emma Stone pressroom @BAFTA https://t.co/e82Zr9YAmT pic.twitter.com/SiFfkkl6C5— Emma Stone Web (@EmmaStoneWeb) February 13, 2017
Ella Purnell in Miu Miu
Emily Blunt wears Alexander McQueen
Michelle Williams wears Louis Vuitton
Viola Davis in Jenny Packham
Anya Taylor-Joy wears Gucci
Penelope Cruz in Versace
Thandie Newton wears Osman Studio
Sophie Turner wears Louis Vuitton design
Naomie Harris in Gucci
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive
Taylor Hill wears Alexander Wang