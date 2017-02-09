Mobile
Ritu Kumar to showcase bridal wear in Dubai

Leading Indian designer will present a fashion show at Bride Dubai on February 16

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

For the first time one of India’s top designers, Ritu Kumar, will present her latest bridal collection a fashion show at Bride Dubai on February 16.

The line includes traditional zardozi embroidery and kanjeevarams (style of weaving) incorporated with contemporary designs and motifs in a range of saris, suits and lehengas made with fabrics such as net, chiffon, lace and georgette. Lace and gota patti (gold and silver coloured strips) work has been used on the borders and dupattas with a hint of traditional karigari (craftsmanship) and embroideries.

LABEL Ritu Kumar will also present a selection of formal evening wear that incorporates clean silhouettes with bright prints and embellishments in long dresses, vintage skirts, embellished bold crop tops to midis in warm winter shades of ecru, warm pinks and the classic black.

The show will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 9.30pm.

Kumar has two boutiques in Dubai at BurJuman and Dubai Festival City. For more information call 04-3524768 or 04-2588118.

