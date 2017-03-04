Paris Fashion Week: Models in mistreatment row

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Paris Fashion Week: Models in mistreatment row

Casting director Maida Gregori Boina denies accusations that she locked at least 150 women in a dark stairway while she left to eat

Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 2, 2015 shows models presenting creations for Balenciaga during the 2016 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. Fashion brand Balenciaga said on March 1, 2017 it had sacked its casting agency amid a furore over the "sadistic" mistreatment of models at Paris fashion week.
Tabloid
 

The casting director at the centre of a furore over the mistreatment of models at Paris fashion week hit back on Friday, blaming French label Balenciaga for scores of women being forced to wait in a cramped stairway for hours.

Maida Gregori Boina — a major backstage figure on the Paris fashion scene — denied accusations that she locked at least 150 women in the stairway in the dark while she left to eat.

She described the allegations against her and her associate Rami Fernandes as “inaccurate and libellous”.

The pair were sacked by Balenciaga hours after an Instagram post by rival US casting director James Scully denounced them as “serial abusers”, claiming their treatment of the models was “sadistic and cruel”.

The furore has highlighted how vulnerable even relatively top level models can be at “cattle call” castings for the elite catwalk shows in Paris, New York and Milan.

Boina denied that she had turned off the lights on the waiting models, blaming an electricity cut late on Sunday at Balenciaga’s Paris headquarters.

“The models did not wait for three hours in the dark, not even one hour,” she wrote in an email to the Business of Fashion website.

“We ate our lunch in the casting facility and we did not lock the models in the stairwell and turn out the lights. That would be completely inhumane.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

“Throughout the entire process, we provided the most comfortable accommodations allowable based on the facilities provided,” she added.

And Boina accused Scully of “misrepresented the facts for personal career gain”.

Scully responded by ramping up his allegations against Boina and Rami, and insisting that the Balenciaga incident on Sunday was only the tip of the iceberg in a modelling industry rife with abuse.

Several models said that they were forced to wait in a hot and airless stairway for between two and three-and-a-half hours with no access to a toilet.

They also claimed the door had been closed on them and the lights turned off.

Balenciaga, one of the most influential brands on the catwalk at the moment, said it was making “radical changes to the casting process” after the incident.

“Balenciaga condemns this incident and will continue to be deeply committed to ensure the most respectful working conditions for the models,” it added in a statement.

A spokesman declined to respond to Boina’s claim that the fault lay with the brand.

Despite the code of silence that permeates the fashion business, several leading models took to social media to condemn the way they are their colleagues are treated at castings.

Synam, the French model agency union, also said that it been warnings for years about the “deteriorating situation”.

“Things have to change. Sometimes we let things go too far before we open our eyes to what is going on,” its president, Isabelle Saint-Felix, said.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Paris Fashion Week: Blue is colour of the season

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job