Paris couture: Chanel goes to golden age of Hollywood

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Paris couture: Chanel goes to golden age of Hollywood

Lily-Rose Depp emerges as the star of the Deco-inspired spring-summer show

  • A model presents a creation for Chanel during the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in Paris. Image Credit: AFP
  • Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture SpringImage Credit: REUTERS
  • German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with actress and model Lily-Rose Depp at the end of his Haute Couture SImage Credit: REUTERS
  • A model presents a creation for Chanel during the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParisImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for Chanel during the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParisImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 Image Credit: REUTERS
  • A model presents a creation for Chanel during the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParisImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Singer-model Vanessa Paradis was the image of the doting mother at Chanel’s Art Deco-inspired spring-summer collection, looking on proudly as daughter Lily-Rose Depp emerged as the star of the show.

Here are the highlights from the second day of Paris couture week:

 

CHANEL’S MIRRORED SHOW

At Chanel, the sparkling, reflective decor recalled the mirrors of the grand staircase that lead up to the house’s famed couture salons on Paris’ rue Cambon. Mirrored tiles were engraved with the signature quilted motif.

But it was more than just decoration.

The set in the Grand Palais presentation also set the theme — turning the time dial chicly to the geometric Art Deco designs of the 1930s.

The house characterised the styles as “crazy femininity” on models with slicked-back hair and flattened “boater” hats.

But Tuesday’s show was more of a low-key couture affair than crazy and channelled a pared-down, pastel palette.

There were sumptuous white silk A-line dresses that shimmered against the kaleidoscopic backdrop, and fun moments of effervescence in some froufrou dresses.

At times, the silhouettes seemed incongruous, while the designs of maestro Karl Lagerfeld, now 83 years old, seemed to lack some of the exuberance of previous seasons.

Lily-Rose Depp made her runway debut at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show at the Ritz in December, but now the 17-year-old is a seasoned fashion professional.

Fashionistas gasped as Vanessa Paradis’ daughter with actor Johnny Depp took to the couture runway in a frothy pink tulle bridal gown to cap the heritage house’s spring season.

Former Chanel model and mom Paradis looked on proudly, passing the baton to the child who suddenly has seem to come of age.

 

DIOR MASKED BALL

Bianca Jagger led celebrity guests at Monday night’s masked ball hosted by Christian Dior to celebrate the house as it settles with new designer Mari Grazia Chiuri.

No expense was spared by the LVMH-owned label as revellers danced until the early hours on Tuesday.

Fortune-tellers, Tarot card readers, horses with unicorn accessories, acrobats and actors dressed in fairy tale garb set the magical mood that was washed down with champagne.

Although the full moon had passed days ago, Dior didn’t let the trivial laws of nature ruin its party. It arranged for a floodlit lunar-shaped hot air balloon to be floated above the Musee Rodin venue.

 

More from Fashion

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

Also In Fashion

Diesel finds its Latin groove for spring-summer

Life & Style Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day