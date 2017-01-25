Paris couture: Chanel goes to golden age of Hollywood

Singer-model Vanessa Paradis was the image of the doting mother at Chanel’s Art Deco-inspired spring-summer collection, looking on proudly as daughter Lily-Rose Depp emerged as the star of the show.

Here are the highlights from the second day of Paris couture week:

CHANEL’S MIRRORED SHOW

At Chanel, the sparkling, reflective decor recalled the mirrors of the grand staircase that lead up to the house’s famed couture salons on Paris’ rue Cambon. Mirrored tiles were engraved with the signature quilted motif.

But it was more than just decoration.

The set in the Grand Palais presentation also set the theme — turning the time dial chicly to the geometric Art Deco designs of the 1930s.

The house characterised the styles as “crazy femininity” on models with slicked-back hair and flattened “boater” hats.

But Tuesday’s show was more of a low-key couture affair than crazy and channelled a pared-down, pastel palette.

There were sumptuous white silk A-line dresses that shimmered against the kaleidoscopic backdrop, and fun moments of effervescence in some froufrou dresses.

At times, the silhouettes seemed incongruous, while the designs of maestro Karl Lagerfeld, now 83 years old, seemed to lack some of the exuberance of previous seasons.

Lily-Rose Depp made her runway debut at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show at the Ritz in December, but now the 17-year-old is a seasoned fashion professional.

Fashionistas gasped as Vanessa Paradis’ daughter with actor Johnny Depp took to the couture runway in a frothy pink tulle bridal gown to cap the heritage house’s spring season.

Former Chanel model and mom Paradis looked on proudly, passing the baton to the child who suddenly has seem to come of age.

DIOR MASKED BALL

Bianca Jagger led celebrity guests at Monday night’s masked ball hosted by Christian Dior to celebrate the house as it settles with new designer Mari Grazia Chiuri.

No expense was spared by the LVMH-owned label as revellers danced until the early hours on Tuesday.

Fortune-tellers, Tarot card readers, horses with unicorn accessories, acrobats and actors dressed in fairy tale garb set the magical mood that was washed down with champagne.

Although the full moon had passed days ago, Dior didn’t let the trivial laws of nature ruin its party. It arranged for a floodlit lunar-shaped hot air balloon to be floated above the Musee Rodin venue.