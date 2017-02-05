Nishka Lulla glams up her boho-vibe at Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai: Models walk the ramp during a fashion show displaying the collection of designer Nishka Lulla at the L

Mumbai: Models walk the ramp during a fashion show displaying the collection of designer Nishka Lulla at the L Image Credit: PTI

Nishka Lulla, daughter of National Award winning designer Neeta Lulla, has helped her mother in designing clothes for movie stars, and has also showcased her own work on the ramp.

Asked which is easier, designing for films or for the ramp, Lulla said, “I think none are easy. Both are challenging. when you design for the runway, every year you have to come out with a collection which is better than the previous one.”

Lulla, who has celebrity clients such as Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Genelia D’souza and Kiran Rao, says a designer constantly competes with herself while designing for the runway.

“You are constantly competing with yourself and what you have done before, to come up with something new, different and something that would create a fashion statement,” she said.

“When you design for movies, it is a challenge because you are designing for a particular character, which you have to relate to and there are many other things you have to look at — such as location, weather, budget and character. So, both are challenging in their own way,” she added.

Lulla showcased her latest line at the Lakme Fashion Week summer-resort 2017 on Saturday.

“This [collection] gives a glamorous touch to the boho-vibe. Earlier, I have done very easy-to-wear, casual styles. But this line has a more glamorous style to it,” she said.

The designer says her collection of 22 looks is inspired by nature and is meant for women who love their independence.

“It’s mostly inspired by nature, like butterfly wings and Indian mogra flowers... It’s mostly for women who are very free and who love their freedom,” she said.

“The cuts are very relaxed and easy for movement. They are fun, casual separates, which turn dressy with embellishments. Fabric used is mostly cotton, because I think it is great for summer.

“The colours are white, old greys, fern green... So it’s more of vintage colour pallette,” she added.

Lulla says the reach of current social media is helping people learn more about fashion and style, especially helping women to look beyond Bollywood for trends.

“With the rise of social media, I think a lot of the younger girls look at what actors wear off duty for fashion and style statements... Such as what an actress wears for a premiere, or airport looks. I think that is what inspires the girls more than movies,” she said.