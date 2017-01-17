Milan Fashion Week: Fendi, Etro, Billionaire and Dell’Acqua

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Milan Fashion Week: Fendi, Etro, Billionaire and Dell’Acqua

Hooded parkas with contrasting colour panels, straight trousers, boxy jackets and slightly oversized knitwear belie a nostalgia for the 1970s

  • Models present creations for fashion house Fendi during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion week on JaImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for fashion house Fendi during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion week onImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for fashion house Fendi during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion week onImage Credit: AFP
  • A model wears a creation for Fendi men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week,Image Credit: AP
  • A model wears a creation for Etro men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, Image Credit: AP
  • A model presents a creation for fashion house Etro during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion week on Image Credit: AFP
  • A model wears a creation for Etro men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, Image Credit: AP
  • A model wears a creation for Billionaire men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan FashionImage Credit: AP
  • A model presents a creation for fashion house Billionaire during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion wImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for fashion house Billionaire during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion wImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Impish, boyish looks are permeating the Milan menswear runway this season, and the mood seems to be a search for a simpler past.

Hooded parkas with contrasting colour panels, straight trousers, boxy jackets and slightly oversized knitwear belie a nostalgia for the 1970s — a time when, more than one designer has recalled, there was more social protest and less social pressure.

Here are some highlights from Monday’s menswear previews for next autumn and winter on the third day of Milan Fashion Week.

Fendi

The Fendi runway was awash in optimism, and what could be more optimistic than a yellow and blue striped fur shopper?

“I want to be optimistic. I have children,” Silvia Venturini Fendi said backstage.

The collection was relentlessly upbeat. Mixed and matched fur accents on over coats, like leopard sleeves and striped collars, offered a sense of graphic hi-jinx, as did a red banner reading “Fantastic” up the side of a fur coat.

Fendi dotted the garments with uplifting and sometimes ironic messages, from “Love” on the front of head bands to “Bliss” on zipper pulls to “Hope” on the side of a bag and “Trust Fendi” on the front of a sweater.

Furry blue slippers read FEN on the right foot and DI on the left.

“For me it is not just a logo, it is a history,” the designer said.

The silhouette was very simple and sporty, filled with everyday attire mixed more formal pieces. Part of the indulgence was also in the colours, with pink for men, alongside coral, sky blue and yellow. Footwear had a substantial, futuristic feel, with Italian leather shoes with integrated socks, like high-tech soccer cleats.

Backstage, Korean popstar Taeyang greeted Fendi, who told him she couldn’t wait to see him on stage wearing pieces from the collection. Soon, he said.

Billionaire

What the gilded helicopter in the middle runway didn’t convey, the theme song to Dallas did.

The Billionaire brand founded by Italian businessman and former Formula One manager Flavio Briatore is relaunching under the creative direction of German designer Philipp Plein, who aims to make it the most exclusive men’s brand in the world.

Plein’s team scoured modelling agencies for gray bearded men to play oilmen in his billionaire fantasy.

They all wore cowboy hats, boots and tight pants, and walked with a knowing swagger. After that, they had their choice of leather jackets — from short and sporty to long and showy in purple with a fur collar ­­— suede coats and tuxedo jackets.

“He is a genius,” Briatore said of the designer after Monday’s preview. “Luxury is a very important niche. It creates jobs.”

Briatore’s next date: The inauguration on Friday of his friend, Donald Trump, as president of the United States. The Italian businessman said he leaves for Washington on Tuesday.

Alessandro Dell’Acqua

While some designers embrace social media, Alessandro Dell’Acqua is using the latest collection for the No 21 brand to issue a reminder that there is more to life.

The Italian designer sought inspiration in the 1970s for a simpler approach to life, but also as an era when protest movements found their voice. Dell’Acqua is not alone in the fashion community for thinking such a moment is again upon us, as he considers the world’s political landscape.

“I was inspired by images of marches and demonstrations of the 1970s. I was interested in the freedom of that era. That protest movement, which was very important then, has been lost today,” Dell’Acqua said backstage.

Dressing, he said, was also more free-spirited.

He made that point with Nordic-style sweaters with the decorative trim left half finished, to underline that sometimes there are better things to do. He approached the collection through a free association. Pea coats closed with ribbons. Jackets mixed military camouflage patterns with more civilian stripes and checks, recalling the days when returning soldiers protested the Vietnam War.

Thick sweaters included panels from tailored shirts. Hoods underlined the youthful appeal.

“It is not that with this collection, I can change the world. But I think it is important that young people get the message and start to protest, and not just watch social networks,” the designer said.

Etro

The Etro man is descending from a mountain after a long a mystical climb.

The fantastical collection shown on Monday in Milan represented a transition into the spiritual world with rich velvety fabrics, deep meditative shades of purple, red and turquoise, and easy silhouettes from kimono coats to parachute pants to Highlander kilts.

The opening look was a rich printed velvet suit with an elongated jacket and loose trousers with elasticised ankles. It was finished off with eyewear that included a third lens for the inner eye.

The collection “is tied to the sacredness of nature and the dimensions of the mountains,” designer Kean Etro said backstage.

The Etro motif of the season included a series of bears, wolves and bucks with psychedelic floral antlers that appeared on backs, pockets and interior linings.

Technical hiking boots with colourful accents and hiking backpacks with small chanting bells completed the looks. The collection finished with models carrying a series of paisley printed skis and snowboards.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Milan Fashion Week: Armani brings warm fuzzies

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe beauties take Manila Bay cruise

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access