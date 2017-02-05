LFW: Aditi Rao Hydari and Shabana Azmi at Kotwara

Indian Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi poses for a photograph during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 in Mumbai on February 2, 2017. / AFP / Sujit JAISWAL

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who extensively works with artisans in Mijwan, lent her support to Meera and Muzaffar Ali’s latest Kotwara show at Lakme Fashion Week.

Kotwara was founded in 1990 with the idea to revive the traditional craft of Awadh. Zardosi and chikankari embroideries have been the forte of Kotwara.

“My journey with Mijwan and Muzaffar’s journey with Kotwara started at the same time while we were both working on a film called Anjuman. The artisans who do such craft, their situation is painful and we should support them,” Azmi said.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari was also on the ramp.

The Kotwara collection was designed by Meera and Muzaffar’s younger daughter, Sama Ali, who joined the brand in 2014 and now heads the design team.

Inspired by Muzaffar Ali’s paintings, there were prints motifs that moved seamlessly from chikankari to zardosi and Kamdani embroidery.

To set the mood of the collection, the graceful Shivani Varma danced on the ramp. Opening the show with the white section of chikan work of a very high order, there were kurtas, shararas, anarkalis, angarkhas and dupattas that were at times turned into capes with ruffles.

It moved on to pale blue, pink, peach and green, and then stronger hues such as fuchsia and black, all encrusted with embellishments in sensational designs.

Occasionally, a white sari was teamed with a fuchsia choli and a lehenga in the same colour was worn with an asymmetric angarkha. There was a hint of contemporary styling with a corset and lehengas or a bustier with long slim unattached sleeves.

“Both Muzaffar and Meera have shown their concern and sensitivity with their work to the craftsmen. Silhouettes are better in the West but they can’t do handicraft.

“It is a matter of great pride that Sama takes this tradition forward and tweaks it like the young do,” Amzi said.