LFW: Aditi Rao Hydari and Shabana Azmi at Kotwara

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

LFW: Aditi Rao Hydari and Shabana Azmi at Kotwara

Bollywood actors walked the catwalk for Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi poses for a photograph during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 in Mumbai on February 2, 2017. / AFP / Sujit JAISWAL
Tabloid
 

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who extensively works with artisans in Mijwan, lent her support to Meera and Muzaffar Ali’s latest Kotwara show at Lakme Fashion Week.

Kotwara was founded in 1990 with the idea to revive the traditional craft of Awadh. Zardosi and chikankari embroideries have been the forte of Kotwara.

“My journey with Mijwan and Muzaffar’s journey with Kotwara started at the same time while we were both working on a film called Anjuman. The artisans who do such craft, their situation is painful and we should support them,” Azmi said.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari was also on the ramp.

The Kotwara collection was designed by Meera and Muzaffar’s younger daughter, Sama Ali, who joined the brand in 2014 and now heads the design team.

Inspired by Muzaffar Ali’s paintings, there were prints motifs that moved seamlessly from chikankari to zardosi and Kamdani embroidery.

To set the mood of the collection, the graceful Shivani Varma danced on the ramp. Opening the show with the white section of chikan work of a very high order, there were kurtas, shararas, anarkalis, angarkhas and dupattas that were at times turned into capes with ruffles.

It moved on to pale blue, pink, peach and green, and then stronger hues such as fuchsia and black, all encrusted with embellishments in sensational designs.

Occasionally, a white sari was teamed with a fuchsia choli and a lehenga in the same colour was worn with an asymmetric angarkha. There was a hint of contemporary styling with a corset and lehengas or a bustier with long slim unattached sleeves.

“Both Muzaffar and Meera have shown their concern and sensitivity with their work to the craftsmen. Silhouettes are better in the West but they can’t do handicraft.

“It is a matter of great pride that Sama takes this tradition forward and tweaks it like the young do,” Amzi said.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Iris Apfel to headline cruise on Queen Mary 2

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE