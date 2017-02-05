Mobile
Lakme Fashion Week: Tarun Tahiliani brings Mughal chic

Famed designer’s collection had Padma Lakshmi as showstopper

Image Credit: PTI
Mumbai: Former super model Padma Lakshmi walks the ramp displaying the collection of designer Tarun Tahiliani during a fashion show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo by Mitesh Bhuvad(PTI2_5_2017_000019B)
Tabloid
 

Supermodel, TV host, cookbook author and socialite Padma Lakshmi looked every inch a royal as she walked the runway for veteran fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani in a creation from his latest collection titled Chashme Shahi at the Lakme Fashion Week summer-resort 2017.

Held at the Reliance Jio Garden, Lakshmi opened the show for Tahiliani, sporting an ivory embellished sari with a cape.

Lakshmi says she was nervous about the debut on the event.

“It’s been a long time, years in fact, since I’ve been on the runway,” Lakshmi said.

The stage for Tahiliani’s event was decked up with beautiful mogra flowers. The colour pallet for the designer’s show consisted of whites, creams, beige, jade and black interspersed with pops of colours. The silhouettes included kalidar lehengas, saris, and kurtas with French knots and Swarovski crystals.

About his latest collection, Tahiliani said: “Inspired by Mughal gardens and architecture, the spring-summer collection aptly titled Chashme Shahi reveals clothes that transform into a breathtaking aria of fantasy and romance. Representing the ateliers timeless craft combined with a modern muse, skilfully presented in an array of elegant cool garments to create an offering reminiscent of summer and all that it brings with it.”

Closing the show, Lakshmi changed into a stunning salmon pink brocade lehenga paired with a shirt-choli in the same colour. The supermodel sported minimal make-up and chose to tie her hair into a ponytail.

Asked what attracts her to Tahiliani’s creation, Lakshmi said: “His craftsmanship, the timelessness of his pieces, the attention to detail, and how you feel like royalty when you put on one of his garments. You know when you’re getting dressed in one of Tarun’s pieces, that it’s a special occasion.”

