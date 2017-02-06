Mobile
Kareena Kapoor Khan rules LFW runway for Anita Dongre

Actress and new mum was the muse for the summer-resort collection

Image Credit: IANS
Kareena Kapoor Khan during her show at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Feb 5, 2017.
Tabloid
 

With Bandra Fort as the setting, a performance by live musicians and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s return on the ramp weeks after giving birth to her son, the finale of the Lakme Fashion Week presented by ace designer Anita Dongre was a night to remember.

Kapoor Khan, who is the brand ambassador for Lakme, was the muse for Dongre’s summer-resort collection, which was inspired by liquid gold/argan oil, the main component of the new range of lipsticks by the beauty company.

The 36-year-old actress, who welcomed her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December, says she never felt hesitant when she was approached to be show stopper for the finale.

“I am walking the ramp just 46 days after giving birth to my son. I don’t think that it was a big deal to do. I was happy when I was approached with the idea,” she said..

The actress took on the runway wearing a white maxi dress teamed with a soft gold long jacket.

Kapoor Khan is also the face of Dongre’s western wear brand And.

“I have a great association with Anita. She is very inspirational, not just to me but to all women across the country who relate to her clothes and wear her brand,” Kapoor Khan said.

Internationally acclaimed make-up artist Donald Simrock, whose client list includes Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, did Kapoor Khan’s make-up for the show.

Kapoor Khan’s designer friend Manish Malhotra, actress Sangeeta Bijlani, Diana Penty, Gul Panag, Shaban Azmi, Shriya Sra, Juhi Chawla were present during the show to cheer for the actress.

When asked why her husband Saif Ali Khan was not present at the show, Kapoor Khan said the actor was busy taking care of Taimur at home.

“I am lucky that I have such an amazing husband. He is very supportive. So whenever I am out working, he takes care of our baby,” she said.

For her latest collection, titled Alchemy, Dongre has used handcrafted embroidery, a portion of which has been done in Jaipur. She has also involved her signature gota-patti work and combined it with new detailing.

“I have kept it very light because it is summer and you don’t want to be bogged down. There is embroidery but I have kept it minimal. It feels like you are wearing nothing. I have tried to use the traditional craft and contemporise it,” Dongre said.

