Iulia Vantur makes a Splash at Lakme Fashion Week

Romanian TV presenter made her catwalk debut for the Dubai fashion brand in Mumbai

  • Model Iulia Vantur Image Credit: PTI
  • Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi Image Credit: PTI
Tabloid
 

Dubai brand Splash showcased its spring-summer 2017 collection at the Lakme Fashion Week with Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur making her Indian catwalk debut as showstopper.

The collection, a mix of bohemian and classic looks, also saw Bollywood actors Karishma Tanna and Suraj Pancholi on stage. Tanna walked the ramp in a green sequinned dress while Pancholi was in a smart formal look

“We are very excited to showcase our SS17 Collection to our Indian audience. We hope that the association with Lakme Fashion week and Iulia Vantur will elevate the brand image among the patrons and help us reach out to a wider customer base,” said Raza Beig, the CEO of Splash.

Vantur, the rumoured girlfriend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, said she wasn’t keen on pursuing a career as an actress in Hindi films.

“I have no plans to act. In Romania, I have done shows on the stage. “I walked the ramp as a fashion showstopper here because I wanted to see how that feels. I have some passions and I want to feel the live experiences. That’s why I am doing it. It’s not that I really have to follow a career path,” she said.

Last year, Vantur began a music career in the country. She sang a single for Himesh Reshammiya, who is quite close to Khan.

The Splash Fashion show was followed by an after-party, hosted at Olives Bar and Kitchen, Bandra. Sohail Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Amir and Sanjida Ali, Rocky S, Atul Agnihotri, were among few who were at the party.

