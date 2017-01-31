Iulia Vantur for Dubai brand Splash at Lakme Fashion Week

Romanian model Iulia Vantur

For Dubai fashion brand Splash’s first show outside of the UAE at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur has been roped in as the showstopper. Vantur has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

“It’s the very first show for both the brand and me in India and it cannot get better than this. I have always loved the collection at Splash and I am a regular patron of the brand. The idea of being ‘in love with fashion’ totally resonates with me,” Vantur said in a statement.

Khan is the face of Splash in the UAE and globally.

The fashion brand’s show is on the third day of the five-day fashion gala, which starts on Wednesday.

“Iulia is a personal friend and currently one of the few sought-after faces in the industry generating a lot of interest in both her personal and professional life,” Raza Beig, the CEO Splash and Iconic, told Gulf News tabloid!.

”She has over the last year been a supporter of Splash and has worn the brand quite a few times. For us it’s a great association as she knows the brand well and she is a professional model, and will be seen on the runway in India for the first time.”