Iulia Vantur for Dubai brand Splash at Lakme Fashion Week

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iulia Vantur for Dubai brand Splash at Lakme Fashion Week

Romanian TV presenter and Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend will be the showstopper at the Mumbai show

Image Credit: IANS
Romanian model Iulia Vantur
Tabloid
 

For Dubai fashion brand Splash’s first show outside of the UAE at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur has been roped in as the showstopper. Vantur has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

“It’s the very first show for both the brand and me in India and it cannot get better than this. I have always loved the collection at Splash and I am a regular patron of the brand. The idea of being ‘in love with fashion’ totally resonates with me,” Vantur said in a statement.

Khan is the face of Splash in the UAE and globally.

The fashion brand’s show is on the third day of the five-day fashion gala, which starts on Wednesday.

“Iulia is a personal friend and currently one of the few sought-after faces in the industry generating a lot of interest in both her personal and professional life,” Raza Beig, the CEO Splash and Iconic, told Gulf News tabloid!.

”She has over the last year been a supporter of Splash and has worn the brand quite a few times. For us it’s a great association as she knows the brand well and she is a professional model, and will be seen on the runway in India for the first time.”

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Diesel finds its Latin groove for spring-summer

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery