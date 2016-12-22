Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Fashion designers turn to tech

From entertainment to user convenience, digital products are taking over ramps and shopping aisles

Image Credit: Japan News-Yomiuri
An Issey Miyake bag changes color as it responds to the model’s movements at Paris Fashion Week. MUST CREDIT: Japan News-Yomiuri photo by Mami Nagaoki
Tabloid
 

A model walked down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in September with an Issey Miyake clutch bag that changed colour from white to black, then to greyish gradations as it responded to the model’s movements. The gradual colour change was generated by “electronic paper,” a high-tech display device used as one of the materials in the bag.

Issey Miyake jointly developed the product with Fashion Entertainments, a project of Sony Corp. The e-paper device changes colour by using the team’s original technology to apply different voltages to the corners of the e-paper.

“We proposed it as fabric you could have fun with, not paper,” said Makoto Akagi, a Sony employee.

This is just one of several fashion items to debut recently featuring advanced digital technologies. The products stem from flexible, entertaining ideas, such as changing appearance based on the user’s movements and improving the convenience and comfort of daily life.

In September, a company called no new folk studio Inc. released Orphe sneakers, which the maker calls “smart footwear.” The shoes emit light in various colours in response to the user’s movements.

The translucent soles have 100 built-in light-emitting diodes. Sensors contained in the footwear’s front section change colours and have different light-flashing patterns. The colour combinations can be designed by using a dedicated app for smartphones. Sounds can be played based on movement.

The product was one of this year’s Good Design Award recipients.

“We made the shoes as a tool of artistic expression that can make our lives more colourful and delightful,” said Yuya Kikukawa, chief executive officer of the company.

Minotaur sells dress jackets and zip-up sports jackets under its I/O Collection brand that have built-in heating devices, which can be controlled by a smartphone. The clothes are warmed up in only 30 seconds to 60 seconds after the system is activated. Users can choose four different temperature levels.

The colour of an icon attached to the chest changes to red, green and a few other colours in accordance with the temperature change.

Google Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. are also jointly developing “smart wear” that can remotely control a smartphone or other device when the user touches the clothing.

There are several problems to solve about these new additions to the market, such as the battery’s size and life, said Hiroaki Mizutani of DiFa, a website providing information on digital technologies and fashion products.

“But there are high expectations for the new market formed by such products, as the fashion industry is facing sluggish consumption. The market will continue growing,” Mizutani said.

In the near future, fashion items may even be evaluated based on their performance and functions — just like home electrical appliances — as people wear such items on a daily basis.

More from Fashion

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

Also In Fashion

Splash makes waves with new calendar

Life & Style Gallery

Italy shadow dance photo essay

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays