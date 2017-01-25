Mobile
DDFC and Fad Dubai to send UAE designers to London Fashion Week

Partnership set up to promote emerging designers in the country via independent platform Fashion Scout

The Dubai Design and Fashion Council (DDFC) has partnered with the Fad Institute of Luxury, Fashion & Style Dubai (Fad Dubai) to sponsor Emirati and UAE-based fashion designers at the London Fashion Scout, the largest independent showcase for emerging and established designers, taking place every season during London Fashion Week.

Fashion Scout has presented to international media and buyers a whole generation of designers including Iris Van Herpen, Peter Pilotto, David Koma, Eudon Choi, Felder Felder, Phoebe English, Xiao Li, Rocky Star and Roberts-Wood.

For the first pick, UAE-based brands Azzalia and Deborah Henning will make their international debut at London Fashion Scout AW17, taking place on February 18. The selection process was carried out by an internal committee at DDFC, and finalists were chosen by a judging panel consisting of fashion designer and DDFC board member Reem Acra, Fad Dubai Founder and director Shivang Dhruva and Fashion Scout founder and creative director Martyn Roberts.

Founded by Shaikha Amal Al Maktoum, Creative Director, Azzalia is a luxury fashion brand based in the UAE and offering a range of abayas, gowns, evening-wear and ready-to-wear couture. Deborah Henning, a British Dubai-based designer, who has previously worked at Alexander McQueen and Sass & Bide, launched her eponymous womenswear brand in 2014. The Deborah Henning brand is targeted at women who want to look comfortable and be stylish, with pieces that offer an easy transition from day to night.

