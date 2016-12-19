Mobile
Meet Stephanie del Valle, newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico beats runners-up from Dominican Republic and Indonesia

Image Credit: Reuters
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie del Valle is crowned after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016.
 

Oxon Hill: Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday, edging out runners-up from the Dominican Republic and Indonesia, and women from around the globe.

Del Valle, 19, is a brown-eyed brunette student who speaks Spanish, English and French, and hopes to get into the entertainment industry.

Crowned by Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna of Spain, Del Valle called it an “honour and a great responsibility” to represent her Caribbean homeland.

First runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by Miss World Indonesia Natasha Mannuela.

Contestants from Kenya and Catriona Gray of the Philippines also were in the final five.

Canada’s Miss World representative, Chinese-born Anastasia Lin was embroiled in a controversy when pageant officials reportedly warned her against speaking to the press for three weeks about human rights abuses in China. She was given the green light again on Wednesday.

Last year, China blocked Lin from attending the same contest when it was held in the city of Sanya.

