CoverGirl male model apologises for Ebola comment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

CoverGirl male model apologises for Ebola comment

Seventeen-year-old James Charles tweeted on the eve of a school trip to South Africa that he was afraid he’d contract the virus while visiting

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The first male spokesperson for CoverGirl cosmetics is apologising for saying he was scared to be travelling to Africa because he was afraid he’d get the Ebola virus.

Seventeen-year-old James Charles tweeted on the eve of a school trip to South Africa: “I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola?”

CoverGirl called Charles’ Thursday tweet “inappropriate” and not representative of the brand.

Charles, who has 182,000 followers on Twitter, was criticised and apologised in an expletive-filled statement. “It was never my intent to offend anyone,” he wrote. “I feel awful for posting what I said.”

Charles’ statement didn’t put the controversy completely to rest because he described Africa as a country. He later explained he made that mistake because he was hurrying to apologise.

More from Beauty

tags from this story

South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourBeauty

tags

South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Beauty

Rejuvenating Rose facial, Palazzo Versace review

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring