Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

The Beauty Beat: Skin care essentials for the winter

An everyday girl’s guide to beauty, skincare and loving yourself

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

As soon as the season started to turn in Dubai, my skin began protesting. Think dry, chapped lips and itchy, patchy skin on my hands and fingers. I didn’t mind, of course, because along with it came my favourite part of the year — winter. Armed with these moisturising products, even you can make sure your skin is comfortable and cared for no matter how cold it gets.

Lush lip scrub

This scrub is a quick way to exfoliate and moisturise quickly — it has castor sugar and jojoba oil. The pretty glass jar is a nice addition to your bathroom counter. Use before bed, preferably before you brush your teeth because you are supposed to lick the scrub off your lips when you’re done. Then, quickly slather on this next product. Dh63 at all Lush stores.

Nuxe Reve de Miel lip balm

As someone who hates wearing lip balm, this is my holy grail product for so many reasons. Firstly, it’s completely matte, meaning no cheap lip gloss-like sheen. Secondly, it smells of citrus fruits, and not the fake perfume-y kind. Thirdly, it’s full of great things such as honey, beeswax, shea butter and almond oil. All good for dry skin. Dh70 at Sephora.

L’Occitane shea butter hand cream

I can’t get enough of shea butter. It’s a proven moisturiser and this product is one for the office table. As someone who is always typing away in a freezing room — wether in the office or at home — the hands and nails tend to get a little distressed. L’Occitane hand creams come in a nice sturdy tube and smell lovely. Another beautiful scent is the Japanese cherry blossom one. From Dh43 at all L’Occitane stores.

Eucerin face cream with 5% urea

This no-frills cream is a lifesaver in cold weather. The urea helps get rid of rough patches of skin and especially helps if the cold breeze is making your face feel a little tight. Slather some on your elbows and knees, too, as those areas often suffer the most. Dh96 at basharacare.com

Coconut oil

People in south east Asia have been using this for generations to moisturise hair and skin, and it’s a good thing to have in your skin care arsenal. Slather some on after your shower in place of a body cream. Melt some in a warm bath for a super luxurious treat. For a hair mask, rub some oil into your scalp and tresses an hour before you wash it. Sold at most grocery stores.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourBeauty Beat

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Fashion designers turn to tech

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party