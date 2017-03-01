The Beauty Beat: Favourite products for voluminous hair

The term crowning glory is often used to refer to hair and I completely agree with that comparison when it comes to the mop on my head. Sadly, I have fine hair that goes flat pretty quickly. So I’m always picking products meant to lift the hair and enhance my natural wavy-ness. Here are my current favourite products that are giving me the fluffy ’80s locks of my dreams.

1. Dove Oxygen Moisture range

This shampoo and conditioner literally says “designed for fine hair... [and] helps add volume, without weighing hair down.” Bingo! That’s exactly what I’m looking for. The Oxygen Moisture line is a bit pricier than regular Dove hair products but since I felt a difference in my hair after the first wash, I might be partial to it. My tip would be to use the conditioner JUST on the ends of the hair to make sure the roots don’t get weighed down.

2. Lush Sea Spray

The first thing that hits you when you spray this product into your hair is the fresh, perky scent. It’s a blend of orange flower, neroli and rosewood and lingers in the hair even a day or two later. The spray has a light hold and brings out the waves in my hair without feeling heavy or crunchy. The product can be used even on dry hair whenever you want extra texture. Buy this even if just for the happiness-inducing smell.

3. L’Oreal Professional Tecni Art Volume Lift Spray Mousse

That’s a mouthful of a name, but maybe it deserves it because of how good a product this is. It comes with a thin applicator and the product is meant to be sprayed directly onto the roots. I will sometimes spray some mousse into my hand and scrunch it into the lengths of my hair. I then blow dry my hair upside down for maximum lift and volume. I love how my waves look after using this and how long they last.