The Beauty Beat: Favourite products for voluminous hair

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Beauty Beat: Favourite products for voluminous hair

Here are three things to use to turn fine hair into big, luscious locks

Tabloid
 

The term crowning glory is often used to refer to hair and I completely agree with that comparison when it comes to the mop on my head. Sadly, I have fine hair that goes flat pretty quickly. So I’m always picking products meant to lift the hair and enhance my natural wavy-ness. Here are my current favourite products that are giving me the fluffy ’80s locks of my dreams.

 

1. Dove Oxygen Moisture range

This shampoo and conditioner literally says “designed for fine hair... [and] helps add volume, without weighing hair down.” Bingo! That’s exactly what I’m looking for. The Oxygen Moisture line is a bit pricier than regular Dove hair products but since I felt a difference in my hair after the first wash, I might be partial to it. My tip would be to use the conditioner JUST on the ends of the hair to make sure the roots don’t get weighed down.

 

2. Lush Sea Spray

The first thing that hits you when you spray this product into your hair is the fresh, perky scent. It’s a blend of orange flower, neroli and rosewood and lingers in the hair even a day or two later. The spray has a light hold and brings out the waves in my hair without feeling heavy or crunchy. The product can be used even on dry hair whenever you want extra texture. Buy this even if just for the happiness-inducing smell.

 

3. L’Oreal Professional Tecni Art Volume Lift Spray Mousse

That’s a mouthful of a name, but maybe it deserves it because of how good a product this is. It comes with a thin applicator and the product is meant to be sprayed directly onto the roots. I will sometimes spray some mousse into my hand and scrunch it into the lengths of my hair. I then blow dry my hair upside down for maximum lift and volume. I love how my waves look after using this and how long they last.

More from Fashion

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourBeauty Beat

Also In Fashion

Style Diary's 2017 slider edit

Life & Style Gallery

Style Diary's 2017 slider edit

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators