Softouch Spa facial review

The customised treatment is perfect for a luxurious, relaxing treat

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Stressbusters come in many shapes and sizes, but everyone’s favourite method is probably a spa treatment. It makes you feel pampered and special, even it’s an occasional treat. But if a full body massage is a bit too invasive, a relaxing facial, like the one I tried at Softouch Spa, Damac Maison Mall Street, is still a great way to zen out.

The venue

Getting to the hotel is a bit tricky because there’s a lot of construction going on outside. But once you’re in the building, it’s just like any other luxury hotel. The spa is a dimly lit, marble decorated area that is as quiet as a library. There are different treatment rooms and the one I was taken into was a beautiful space perfect for a treatment.

The treatment

The prescriptive facial I had was customised for my skin and was the usual multi-step process: cleansing, steaming and extraction of blackheads, mask and massage. Every step was done slowly and calmly, with a defined set of products used for each part of the facial. The beautician had gentle expert hands and the massage she gave me put me to sleep for a while.

What we liked

The products used were by an all natural brand called Pevonia and were very mild but luxurious on my skin. After the facial I felt a big difference in regards to the texture of my skin and I could not stop touching my face to feel how soft it was.

Go for

A relaxing treat.

The details

Cost: Dh450 for 60 minute facial

Call: 04-2700777 go to softouchspa.com

