Luck favours waiter and foreman in mega gold promotion

Dubai: January has brought luck to two low-income workers in Dubai who both took home 250 grams of gold each worth almost Dh33,000.

Mohammad Ruhal, a Bangladeshi waiter in an Arabic restaurant in Dubai, was announced a winner in the mega jewellery promotion organised by the Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and could not believe his eyes.

The overjoyed 24-year-old father, earning Dh1,200 a month, said he has worked in Dubai for six years and this was the first time he tried his luck in a raffle draw.

“My brother, who works as a cook, sent me some money he had saved to buy him gold because he was getting married. I bought a necklace and two rings worth Dh4,000 for him,” he told Gulf News.

Ruhul used the eight coupons to participate in the draw, without putting much thought into winning.

“I’m so thankful to God, I would have never expected to win a quarter kilo of gold. I decided to take money for the gold,” he said.

The father of one plans to remit the money back home to help his family.

Luck also favoured another low-income worker, who is from the Indian state of Rajasthan. Samudra Singh works as a foreman in a marble company.

By coincidence, Singh, winner of the quarter kilo of gold on January 9, had a similar story to Ruhul and said a member of his family was getting married back home and wanted to buy gold.

“The joy was doubled for all of us when my coupon won,” said the excited father.

“We have a joint family system back home, and I had to buy some gold for my uncle’s son who was preparing for his wedding. I purchased gold for him worth Dh9,000 and got 18 coupons. I was so excited and happy when they told me I had won,” he said.

Supporting his family back home and three children, Singh said he still doesn’t have plans what to do with the gold, but will use some to gift his cousin during the wedding. Asked whether he was planning to save the rest for his children, he said: “Allah will support me when I will be in need to support or pay anything for my children.”

The promotion

Gold buyers stand a chance to win up to 34 kilos of gold — worth Dh5 million in 34 days of the 22nd DSF.

The DGJG jewellery promotion for DSF, which started on December 26 and will conclude on January 28 under the slogan ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’, will choose 100 winners for the season, including a mega winner on the final day of the raffle who can take home one kilogram of gold.

Three lucky winners will get gold prizes on the rest of the 33 days with the first prize winner receiving 500gm of gold, and the second and third lucky winners taking home 250gm each.

Customers who purchase gold jewellery worth Dh500 will be entitled to one raffle coupon and customers who purchase diamond jewellery, pearl or watches worth Dh500 will get two raffle coupons to take part in the daily raffle draws. Raffle coupons will be provided by all participating jewellery outlets, kiosks and all terminals of Dubai Duty Free during DSF.