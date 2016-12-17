Dubai shopping festival to begin on December 26

Dubai, UAE – 17 December 2016: Millions of shoppers and families will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of events at

Dubai: Starting on December 26, Dubai Shopping Festival will see 34 days of deals, prize draws and shows across the emirate.

This year, thousands of retail outlets will offer discounts of up to 75 per cent. The discounts will apply to apparel and fashion, consumer electronics, watches, perfumes, furniture and home appliances.

Organised by an agency of the emirate’s tourism board, Dubai Tourism, the festival hopes to help attract 20 million visitors a year to Dubai by the end of the decade.

“The Dubai Shopping Festival is one of the most important on Dubai’s annual events calendar that will further enhance Dubai’s position,” said Dubai Tourism chief Helal Saeed Al Merri.

The festival will begin with the launch of a new waterfront attraction at Dubai Festival City and a fireworks show.

This year’s retail promotions include a 12-hour period on New Year’s Day when discounts in some malls — including Mall of the Emirates and Mirdif City Centre will reach 90 per cent.

Carmakers Nissan and Infiniti will also be giving away cars as prizes for raffle tickets bought in petrol stations.

The festival will also see daily fireworks displays at 8pm across the city.

Ending on January 28, organisers claim that this year’s festival is one of the longest in its 22-year history.

Here’s a full list of the festival’s events:

Retail promotions:

12-Hour Exclusive New Year Shopping

Starting 12 pm, January 1 - Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha

Infiniti Mega Raffle

Daily draws from December 26 to February 4. Tickets available at Eppco and Enoc petrol stations.

Nissan Grand Raffle

Daily announcements on SAMA Dubai TV at 10pm from December 26 to January 28. Tickets available at EPPCO and ENOC petrol stations, and Zoom shops in Dubai.

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group promotion

Gold to be won every day from December 26 to January 28. Promotion open for shoppers spending at least Dh500 at participating gold and jewellery outlets in Dubai.

‘Happy Shopping, Happy Winnings’ promotion

From December 26 to January 28, every Dh200 spent at a participating mall in Dubai is entitled to one raffle coupon to win prizes worth up to Dh600,

Dubai Festival City Mall promotion

During the festival, shoppers spending Dh250 at any outlet in Dubai Festival City Mall will have the chance to win a night’s stay for four at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

VISA Impossible Deals

From December 26 to January 28, VISA customers can take advantage of discounts using their VISA credit cards

Annual favourites:

DSF Fireworks

December 29-31; January 5-7; January 12-14; January 19-21; January 26-28

Market Outside the Box

19-28 January 2017, Burj Park

Carpet and Art Oasis

December 28- January 15, Shaikh Saeed Halls 1 & 2, Dubai World Trade Centre

Roaming Artistes

December 26 – January 28

Beauty and perfume themed events:

Beauty District

January 6-14, The Fashion Catwalk, The Dubai Mall

Apparel and fashion-themed events:

Fashiontainment

January 12-14, Mall of the Emirates

Fashion Express

January 12-14 - Ibn Battuta Mall; January 19-21 - Dubai Festival City Mall; January 26-28 - City Centre Deira

Street Runways

December 29- 3D Office (Dubai Future Foundation);January 5: THE BEACH; January 17: Gold Souq; January 25: CITY WALK

For more details of the festival’s events calendar, visit:

http://www.visitdubai.com/en/discover/festivals/dubai-shopping-festival#highlights