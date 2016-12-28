DSF 'Carpet and Art Oasis' starts on Thursday
Dubai: A 400-year-old antique rug will be among hundreds of carpets featured at the start of the 18-day Carpet and Art Oasis on Thursday.
The event, one of the main attractions of Dubai Shopping Festival, will be held at the Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The doors will open for visitors and shoppers from 10am to 10pm every day until January 15.
This year, rug lovers and visitors will gather to acquire some of the rarest and exquisite handcrafted carpets.
There will be 90 stands for 45 companies participating in the exhibition, which will feature products from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, India and China.
The exhibition will also include a display area for artists who are willing to exhibit their paintings.