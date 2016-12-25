DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Millions of shoppers and families will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of events at Dubai Shopping Festival when the event’s 22nd edition kicks off on December 26.

Dubai: Discounts, raffles, mega prizes, fireworks and celebrations — Dubai is all set to welcome its biggest shopping extravaganza, Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, from Monday.

Thirty-four days of deals, draws and dazzling prizes invite customers to shop till they drop. The 34-day festival ends on January 28.

A grand show featuring fountains, fireballs, spotlights, projectors, and surround speakers along with fireworks displays and street performances will kick off the 22nd DSF at Dubai Festival City this evening.

Millions of visitors are expected to visit Dubai to benefit from the massive discount offers and raffles during the 34 days of DSF this year.

Thousands of retail outlets will offer discounts of up to 75 per cent in apparel and fashion, consumer electronics, watches, perfumes, furniture and home appliances.

This year’s retail promotions include a 12-hour period on New Year’s Day when discounts in some malls — including Mall of the Emirates and Mirdif City Centre — will reach 90 per cent.

Lucky shoppers can win up to one kilo gold in daily raffles at participating gold and jewellery outlets inviting residents and visitors to shop, win and celebrate. The promotion from Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group is open for shoppers spending at least Dh500. Carmakers Nissan and Infiniti will also be giving away cars as prizes for raffle tickets bought in petrol stations.

Performances and community events across malls and entertainment centres throughout the shopping festival are expected to add to the festive spirit of the season.

Organisers claim that this year’s festival is one of the longest in its 22-year history.

DSF is one of the most important event on Dubai’s annual events calendar that will further enhance Dubai’s position in tourism. The festival hopes to help attract 20 million visitors a year to Dubai by the end of the decade.