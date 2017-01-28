Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt dies aged 77

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt dies aged 77

‘The Elephant Man’ star died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to media reports

Image Credit: Reuters
Sir John Hurt has died, aged 77 after battling cancer
 
LONDON: Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in “The Elephant Man” and his supporting role in “Midnight Express”, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77.
Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.
The BBC, citing the actor’s agent, said Hurt had died.
Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported.

More from Celebrity

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrity
oscars

Also In Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a slice of Dubai

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Exclusive Interviews

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk